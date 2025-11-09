“He is going to have laser treatment”: The Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson reveals major health update about son Luke

Emily Simpson (Image via Instagram/@rhoc_emilysimpson)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Emily Simpson recently shared a major health update about her son Luke’s diagnosis, as he is suffering from developmental and behavioural issues and the eating disorder ARFID.

Emily Simpson admitted that before she understood the disorder and what was actually happening in his brain, she would get frustrated with him because he would not try different foods.

The Bravo star admitted that she made a lot of mistakes along the way.

The Bravo star has opened up about her 10-year-old’s health and how he has been struggling with eating and behavioural disorders, which is known as ARFID.

Emily has recounted the difficult journey that eventually led to a recent medical diagnosis. Emily Simpson gave an update during the reunion episode as she said,

"He is going to have laser treatment on his brain to reduce the swelling in his brain."

Emily Simpson recently opened up about her son Luke’s health issues during her appearance on the reunion episode.

“It’s very complicated, he went from a happy fourth grader that no teacher had ever said there’s issues. He was gifted. And all of a sudden my child just completely changed. He regressed, he started talking like a baby, acting out. And I was so confused. When the first episode aired, I had so many moms in my DMs saying, ‘Have you checked into PANDAS?”

The television star revealed that Luke had a really bad case of strep throat as she further explained,

"In PANDAS, the bacteria remains and it infects the brain and the brain swells. So, all of these symptoms are associated with strep throat. And there is higher risk for kids that are on the spectrum and also he has ARFID. All roads kind of lead back to being on the spectrum."

Emily Simpson also took this opportunity to reveal that her son is going to have laser treatment on his brain to reduce the swelling in his brain.

The 49-year-old Bravo star further shared that her son asked if the laser would hurt, and she assured him that it would not.

“He has to go five days in a row for like three hours, and it’s supposed to reduce the swelling."

Emily has expressed her gratitude to all her RHOC fans who came to her aid as she pointed out how she would have never known to test my child for PANDAS if it was not for all these mothers who watch the show, and soon reached out to her

“So, it’s been an amazing community of sharing information and learning and that means a lot to me. I've had so many moms say that their child is going through the exact same thing and they had no idea what it was," Emily recounted. "They didn't know that there was a name that they could associate with it."

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. exclusively on Bravo.