“Give it a go” – Physical: Asia’s Team Australia strongman Eddie Williams encourages Pacific Islanders to take chances after his journey on the show

Physical: Asia's Team Australia strongman, Eddie Jo Williams, known as “Big Eddie,” encourages Pacific Islanders to pursue opportunities and take chances, reflecting on his journey from Māngere, New Zealand, to competing internationally.

Williams shared in an interview with Pacific Huddle host Tuilagi William Leolahi that faith and community guided him throughout his career. He stated,

"I just want to inspire people to give it a go because that's the hardest thing with Islanders, they won't step out in faith until someone else does it. If I can leave you with anything, it is, be who you needed when you were younger."

Williams has represented Australia on Netflix’s Physical: Asia and continues to promote participation in strength sports among Pacific youth.

From Māngere to global strongman: Physical: Asia's Eddie Williams inspires Pacific participation

Early career and introduction to strongman

Williams first encountered the sport of strongman after his rugby career while trying to improve his fitness, according to Pacific Huddle.

He noted feeling out of place in gyms initially because no one looked like him. A friend introduced him to strongman, and he observed that competitors shared similar backgrounds.

Williams explained that when he first saw the sport, he realized the competitors looked like him and were doing things he could do himself, highlighting the word "fit" as central to his connection with the sport.

His experience of helping family and friends with physical tasks made strongman a natural fit, though he acknowledged a limited number of Pacific participants in the sport.

He described winning his first competition without prior training, adding,

"I did my first competition and I ended up winning it. I was like, 'okay, if I can win my first competition with no training, no experience, imagine what I can do if I apply myself and learn the techniques?'"

Achievements and international exposure

Williams went on to win Australia’s Strongest Man in 2017 and 2018. He placed sixth at the 2022 Giants Live Strongman Classic in London and met some of his childhood inspirations, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to Williams, his experience at a YouTube collaboration with MrBeast provided further exposure, stating,

"My kids love him to bits, they love his content. Again, another God moment. [God] makes room for you at tables that you feel like you don't deserve."

His appearance on Netflix’s Physical: Asia involved representing Australia in a pan-Asian competition series, which highlighted both his strength and personal journey.

Williams balances his athletic career with musical performances and has performed at international events, including singing at the Royal Albert Hall during the Strongman Classic.

Faith, community, and Pacific engagement

Faith plays a central role in Williams’ career. He attributes his physical and emotional resilience to his belief in God, explaining,

"God revealing that, 'I've made you strong for a reason but I've also made you gentle and caring', all the stuff that doesn't normally come with being an alpha."

He described a guiding image, explaining that God represents both strength and gentleness, allowing him to be a "beast" in competition while also being gentle and caring with his children when guiding or disciplining them.

Beyond personal development, Williams works with Misa Peter Anae, President of Strongman Sāmoa, to organize international events on the island.

He focuses on expanding opportunities for young athletes and encouraging Pacific participation in strongman sports.

