Physical: Asia strongman Eddie Williams expresses appreciation for Team Australia’s resilience and inspiring performances

Eddie Williams addressed the question of how he viewed Team Australia’s run on Physical: Asia by presenting a clear acknowledgement of the group’s efforts, specifically mentioning Robert Whittaker, Alexandra Milne, Katelin Van Zyl, Dom Di Tommaso, and Eroni Vunakece in his Instagram post on November 22, 2025.

Williams described their conduct and participation during the competition through direct statements in his caption, outlining his observations of leadership, performance, and team interaction.

His message recorded how each member contributed to Australia’s representation on the show and how the team approached the season collectively.

Eddie Williams reflects on Team Australia’s journey on Physical: Asia

Williams highlights team leadership and structure

In his post, Williams referenced his captain, Robert Whittaker, and identified the direction provided throughout the competition. Williams wrote,

“@robwhittakermma — my captain, we would’ve done anything for you bro. You led us with heart and calm under pressure.”

Williams then addressed Alexandra Milne’s involvement, noting her participation throughout the show. He stated that Milne continued to "surprise" people with her abilities.

He also emphasized that she was still at the start of her development in the program, indicating that her contributions could continue in future challenges.

Individual contributions within the group

Williams continued his message by mentioning Katelin Van Zyl’s conduct in the competition, noting that she left all her effort on the field during the challenges and emphasizing her "big heart" as a defining aspect of her participation while competing alongside the team.

He also pointed to Dom Di Tommaso, addressing his approach and performance. Williams stated,

“@domtomato — what you see is what you get. Fearless. People might mistake your confidence for arrogance, but it’s earned from years of testing your limits. Super inspiring bro.”

Williams concluded the individual acknowledgments with his message to Eroni Vunakece. He described Vunakece as being like a mirror of himself, noting his physical strength and the presence of a kind heart.

He also emphasized that Vunakece’s "vulnerability" was a key part of his approach, encouraging him to continue embracing it.

Australia’s final challenge in Quest 4.5

Japan advanced to Quest 5, while Australia, Mongolia, and Korea entered the next Death Match.

The three lowest-scoring teams from the previous round participated in the Pillar Push, where teams of three were required to push a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps. The last team to complete the challenge was eliminated.

Competitors who had taken part in the Battle Rope Relay were not allowed to participate in this Death Match, meaning that the teams that selected their strongest players in Quest 4 faced an added challenge.

The Pillar Push tested both physical endurance and team coordination, as all three members had to maintain a consistent pace to complete the laps efficiently.

Teams needed to plan their rotations carefully to avoid fatigue and maintain the pillar’s movement throughout the challenge.

The teams that took part in Quest 4.5 included Team Australia, consisting of Alexandra Milne, Dom Di Tommaso, and Katelin Van Zyl; Team Mongolia, which featured Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh; and Team Korea, represented by Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti, and Kim Min-jae.

In the results of Quest 4.5, Team Korea finished first, Team Mongolia placed second, and Team Australia came in third. As a result of finishing last in this Death Match, Team Australia was eliminated from the competition.

The team had previously performed in earlier quests, but the restrictions on player participation in this challenge impacted their overall strategy.

Their elimination marked the conclusion of Australia’s run in the season, leaving other teams to advance toward Quest 5.

