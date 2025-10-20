The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo responds to arrests of her and her husband on fraud charges

Wendy Osefo (Image Via Getty)

Reality TV star, Dr. Wendy Osefo spoke about her and her husband’s arrest on the charges of fraud.

The 41-year-old, who makes an appearance on reality show, The Real Housewives of Potomac, posted on Instagram addressing her arrest.

The post was shared on October 20, 2025 where Osefo thanked God and her fans for their prayers, love and support.

The Instagram post where Wendy shared a picture of her posing in a black and white gown with a matching hat reads:



“And through it all, GOD remains faithful. Thank you for the outpouring of love, support and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time.”



The post then urged fans to watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo TV.

Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo were arrested on October 9 on multiple fraud charges







Wendy and Eddie allegedly reported that their jewelry and designer bags were missing from their bedroom during a burglary in Jamaica last April.

Eddie then went on to share statements with the insurance companies about the stolen items and claimed $2,500 in damages to the house and $450,000 in property as reported by US Weekly on October 19, 2025.

Wendy was reportedly seen wearing one of the rings that was included in the claim on social media, as reported by PEOPLE magazine.

A search and seizure warrant was issued on the couple’s house where at least 15 items were seized that were claimed to be stolen.

According to US Weekly, the police documents suggest that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo were reportedly under “substantial debt”.

Wendy and Eddie were booked and arrested with charges of criminal fraud which included seven felonies for allegedly making false insurance claims on October 9, 2025.

On top of that, Wendy also faced one misdemeanor count for allegedly making a false statement to an officer as reported by Deadline.

The duo were put behind bars where they spent a night in Westminster, Maryland. They were released the next day after posting $100,000 in bail for both of them.

A representative of the couple made a statement according to US Weekly:



“Wendy Osefo and her husband Edward Osefo are back safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from the friends, fans and colleagues.”



The statement further says that the Osefos are working with their legal team and have requested privacy. The statement said:



“The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”



After the controversy made headlines, Bravo TV removed the premiere episode of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition which featured the Osefos.

Angie Katsanevas will now appear in the episode instead of Osefos when the series airs on October 21, 2025.

Angie is a cast member of the reality show, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Wendy’s appearance at the BravoCon in Las Vegas next month is in doubt due to the recent scandal.

In season 5, Dr. Wendy Osefo first became a member of The Real Housewives of Potomac’s cast.

The 10th instalment of the reality show has begun airing.

The cast of the series includes Gizelle Bryant, Stacey Rusch, Ashley Darby, Keiarna Stewart, and Wendy.

Stay tuned for more such updates.