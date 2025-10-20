Why is Brandon trending? Viral clip of woman’s breakdown over cheating husband triggers insults online

Brandon Blackstock passed away earlier this year from cancer (Image via Getty)

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is trending on social media after a live-streaming video created headlines. The clip started going viral on October 18, 2025, and it featured a woman addressing the emotional pain that she was suffering from after discovering that her husband was cheating on her.

Pictures of the duo are being shared through multiple pages on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, the woman reportedly discovered that her husband’s infidelity started on the day they tied the knot.

The video shows the woman seemingly wearing a wedding outfit as she recorded herself on camera and was spotted singing and dancing. She was seen drinking at the same time. The woman even recalled the day of her wedding and was getting emotional as she cried while speaking.

Although the couple’s identity has not been disclosed, netizens shared their reactions on X, with some of them speculating that his name was Brandon, allegedly associating the matter with Blackstock. Back in August this year, a source for Page Six claimed that Kelly’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, reportedly cheated on her husband with Brandon.

One of the online responses featured a user alleging that anyone whose name is Brandon acts in the same manner as the woman’s husband.

“I bet his name is probably Brandon. This is how Brandons act,” @solodeauxleaux wrote .

Another person said that the victims of Brandon are eligible for financial compensation.

“If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a Brandon, you might be entitled to financial compensation fr," @isadorenoir commented .

An individual claimed that people with the name Brandon cannot be good person.

“There is not a single ni**a named Brandon that is a good man,” @jiggyjayy2 said .

A similar reply was shared by another individual on X.

“I hate a Brandon with every fiber of my being. Nobody good is named Brandon! Nobody!," @imTheReasonWhy stated .

Brandon Blackstock’s family confirmed the news of his death earlier this year

A few days before his name was linked to Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant, the talent manager passed away, aged 48. Kelly confirmed a day before Brandon’s death that he was unwell, following which she postponed her Las Vegas residency, as per People magazine.

However, a family representative later revealed that Brandon Blackstock died after struggling with cancer. The representative additionally requested everyone to respect the privacy while they mourn the loss.

Brandon and Kelly exchanged vows more than 10 years ago, and the former started working as Clarkson’s manager. However, they separated in 2022, with Kelly saying a year later that she wanted to make everything about them “beautiful” and “awesome”, which eventually did not happen.

According to USA Today, Blackstock was the executive producer of Kelly’s show for a long time. Apart from that, he worked in other companies like Narvel Bluestock.