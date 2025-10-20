The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

A scene from The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Image via YouTube/@Hulu)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, the upcoming Hulu film directed by Mechelle Garza Cervera, is a remake of the 1992 psychological horror thriller by Curtis Hanson. Written by Micah Bloomberg, the film is set in modern day Los Angeles, where young suburban mother Caitlin Morales hires a charming nanny, Polly Murphy, to look after her children before discover her sinister intentions.

Produced by 20th Century Studios alongside Department M and Radar Pictures, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle will premiere directly to digital streaming on October 22, 2025. It will be available exclusively on Hulu in the United States.

The 2025 adaptation updates the ’90s thriller for modern audiences, exploring themes of trust, obsession, and the dangers of seemingly perfect caregivers, while incorporating contemporary concerns like home security, fractured communities, and the uncertain boundaries between strangers and family.

The movie was filmed in and around Los Angeles, California. Principal photography commenced in December 2024 and concluded by March 2025, with a brief hiatus in January due to the Southern California wildfires. The film's production utilized various locations within the Los Angeles area to capture the suburban setting integral to the story's atmosphere.

When does The Hand That Rocks the Cradle release?

Distributed by Hulu, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle will not be receiving a theatrical release. It will be directly available on Hulu’s digital streaming library in the United States on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Internationally, the film will be available for viewing on Disney+ on the same date.

Meet the cast and characters of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle brings together a talented ensemble for the 2025 retelling of the classic film. The cast is led by Mary Elizabeth Winstead playing the suburban mother of two, Caitlyn Morales. Winstead is known for her roles in films such as 10 Cloverfield Lane, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and Live Free or Die Hard. She is accompanied by Maika Monroe playing Polly Murphy. Maika’s previous works include It Follows, Longlegs, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

The other supporting cast and characters appearing in the movie are listed as follows:

Raúl Castillo as Miguel Morales, Caitlin's supportive husband

Mileiah Vega as Emma Morales, the couple's young daughter

Martin Starr as Stewart

Riki Lindhome as Bethany

Elena Campbell-Martinez as Marta Morales

Exploring the plot of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle tells the story of the Morales family based in suburban Los Angeles, who decides to hire a nanny for their two children. The mother, Caitlin Morales, appoints Polly Murhy after seemingly doing her due diligence, that is, calling up her precious employers and getting their glowing feedback. The young and charming Polly settles in well with the family, and becomes very close with the kids as well as their father, Miguel.

Everyone seems happy with the arrangement, when suddenly, things begin to change. Polly’s behavior towards the family morphs into something sinister, as she seems hell bent on replacing Caitlin from the equation. She wears the latter’s dress in front of her, as well as becomes intimate with her husband on occasions. Everything about her appears to come from a place of deep hatred, and Caitlin attempts to understand her past to protect her family from the escalating threat.

Where to watch The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle will stream on Hulu in the United States starting October 22, 2025, and internationally on Disney+ through the Hulu hub.

Hulu subscriptions are available with ads for $10.99 per month, and without ads for $17.99 per month. A Disney+ and Hulu bundle is available for $12.99 per month, which gives viewers access to both platforms. New subscribers qualify for a 30-day free trial.

