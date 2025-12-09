"I've considered it for sure:" The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann responds to her exit speculations in the next season

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann (Image via Instagram/@demilucymay)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Demi Engemann, who featured in a turbulent third season and an even more emotionally charged reunion, finally addressed the swirling rumors about whether she will return for season 4.

Demi spoke candidly in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, opening up about the pressure of being labeled the show’s “villain,” the mental toll of filming, and why she has not ruled out walking away from the series entirely.

As the ET reporter pressed her about Season 4, Demi didn’t give a clear yes or no. Instead, she responded directly to the assumption that she might be considering walking away.

"I’ve considered it, for sure. I did walk away at one point… twice now. It might give people whiplash, but unfortunately, that’s just how I roll," she said.

Here's what The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said in the interview

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 reunion, which made headlines for tearful moments, walk-offs, and unresolved feuds, left many viewers wondering how much longer Demi would stay involved with the show.

Despite the chaos of Season 3 in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and the stress of being misrepresented, Demi has not ruled out returning. But she made it clear that any decision to stay on the cast will depend on intentional boundaries.

“I think there’s a level to which I consider continuing forward if the true me was being shown. I would want to focus on myself, my family, and the relationships that are thriving. It’s a decision I don’t take lightly," she said.

What matters most to her now is whether the environment is healthy enough to continue.

“I'm really trying to weigh out my options and decide if this is for me… just environment-wise and energetically," she said.

Her emotional exit during the taping sparked immediate speculation, especially after she was seen shaking and crying backstage.

“It ended in a full panic attack and I was not mentally okay,” she revealed. “I didn’t leave my bed for a few days after that.”

During her interview with ET, Demi Engemann addressed the intense reaction she’s been getting from viewers. Demi further opened up on being portrayed as the show’s villain. She insisted that what makes it onto TV is not the full version of who she is.

“I'm not putting on a Demi Villain suit and going and filming and then taking it off,” she said. “I’m showing up as me, and then how it’s edited and how it’s portrayed isn’t up to me. I have to let that go. It's hard.”

Demi acknowledged she has made mistakes, freely admitting:

“Have there been moments where I’ve been snaky? Sure. Have there been moments where I’ve been hypocritical? Yes. But I think people forget that I'm an actual human being.”

She further argued that the show chooses to spotlight only her fiery reactions and confrontations, not the gentler sides of her personality, as she noted:

“They’re not able to see those soft, tender, kind, compassionate, remorseful moments. And so that shapes you into their villain.”

She emphasized that she’s always willing to be civil, even when things are tense, adding further:

“Would I show up to an event where we’re all there and be cordial and kind? Yes, I’ve done that outside of filming and in filming.” But she knows the viewers only see a sliver of her personality. “You only get to see the couple of moments where I pop off at an event, and that’s not the whole of who I am or how I react.”

