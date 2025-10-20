The Chair Company episode 2 ending explained: Did Ron track down the man who tried to stop his Tecca investigation?

Image: Youtube/HBO Max

After an embarrassing chair accident, Ron, who was left anxious and angered about the incident, started to dig into the chair company, which eventually led him to invite a dangerous threat. Not able to overcome how a chair has made him look like a fool in front of his co-workers, he checked Tecca’s website, contact details, but was not able to reach the exact company.

The mediators told him that they could help with a replacement for the chair, but what Ron needs is an apology. Towards the end of the premiere episode, Ron gets threatened by a man who follows him and warns him to ‘’stop investigating Tecca.’’

Now, in The Chair Company episode 2, Ron was determined to track the man who attacked him and wanted him to stay away from getting to know— ‘’what Tecca actually is.’’

Already having a lot of pressure with the previous night’s attack, Ron gets a call from his wife, Barb, asking him to immediately come home, hinting that the man (attacker) could have reached his home. He got panicked and rushed to his home only to learn that his daughter, Natalie, is willing to change the wedding venue at the last moment.

She wants Ron to convince Tara’s parents to change the venue to a “haunted barn.” Ron agrees to talk to them about the same and heads to work, as he has a big TV interview about the mall’s construction in the town.

To answer the titular question of whether Ron tracked down the man or not is yes. He did learned about who the guy is and why he attacked him for investigating Tecca, the chair company.

Ron’s search for the man ends in The Chair Company episode 2

The night he got attacked, Ron was able to snatch the attacker’s shirt, and now the shirt has been the only clue for Ron to reach out to him. He looks around from where the shirt is being manufactured and the possible outlets that sell it. He did find one outlet which was not so far from his interview’s location. So, he plans to visit there on his way to the interview.

But his boss, Brenda, does not trust him to go all alone and asks him to take Jamie along. Ron refuses, as Jamie would spoil his visit to the store, but he has no options left, as he has already made a huge mistake at the construction site by failing to hire a security firm to protect it, leading to the death of a drunk teenager on the site.

At the store, Ron learns that the owner of the shirt is part of a “members’ club.” He examines the dirty shirt and tells him it belongs to ‘’someone whose belly is pushing up into the buttons.’’ The store guy was talking in a hilarious tone and even told him that it had white dust on it.

When Ron asked who the man was, the store guy asked him to buy the membership so that he could get access to everyone who is a part of it. He said,

‘’Member’s night is coming up. You can see him there. He is one of our members.’’

He did sell a membership to Ron, but later admitted he had no idea who the man was. Then he heads for his interview.

The next day, he had his meeting with HR for looking up into Amanda’s skirt when his chair broke on stage. Although it was an accident, HR tells him that they need to talk about it to maintain workplace ethics. The HR even runs an ‘’anti-harassment’’ video. Through the video, he gets a hint of why there is white dust on the assassin’s shirt and looks around the parking lot.

Behind the bush, he found white pebbles, which explained the white dust on the shirt. He even found a food box from a store named Jan’s Cafe and a soda can. He asks the waitress at the café if anyone had come in wearing the shirt he has in his hand or if anyone had ordered the exact food that was left over in the go-to food box.

But amidst the chaos at the cafe, the security enters and turns out the security guy is the man who attacked Ron. His name is Mike Santini. After screaming and yelling at each other, Mike reveals that he was hired by someone and is not aware of what Tecca is. He was hired just to scare him and warn him to stay away from asking questions about the chair company.

Ron believes that the company is suspicious and they are doing something really bad, and he needs to find the truth. Mike agrees to help him in return for money. He hands him a spare phone and tells him to wait for his call when he gets an update about the guy.

Mike updated him and told him that they can find him near Jim X, but he has a different plan altogether. He handed Ron a gun, but what Ron wanted to do was ''just talk.'' He doesn’t want to kill someone or bring danger to himself or his family.

The Chair Company episode 2 ends with Ron making Tara’s father convince him about the wedding venue. But danger doesn't stop here, he gets a text from an unknown number — ”No Way Out.” The man who sent the text even sent him the picture of what he was currently doing. Who is stalking him and what Ron is getting himself into is awaited to be seen in The Chair Company episode 3.