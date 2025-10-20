"Now you don't like me?": The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy gets into a disagreement with Angel

Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac's latest episode saw tensions erupt between Wendy and Angel due to a heated disagreement.

The discussion begins with Kierna asking Angel if she likes this lady, pointing towards Wendy, followed by Stacey, who also questions Angel about why she doesn’t like Wendy.

Angel responds by saying she’d had a great day with Wendy earlier, when Wendy replies sharply:

"So now you don’t like me?"

Angel then explains:

"No, I do not like this conversation because you're basically calling me fake by saying that the other day I had this energy."

That's when other cast members interrupted the conversation, creating a series of arguments and filling the room with different accusations and conflicts.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's latest argument between Wendy and Angel explored

Angel tries to clarify that Wendy is calling her fake by saying she had a different energy the other day. Kierna pushes back, saying that it's what being fake is. That's when Wendy replies, saying that:

"So is the energy just towards me, or are you going to also feel [it] towards the people who…"

Angel responds to Wendy that they didn't say what she just said. Wendy feels Angel is just trying to target her, as she did not do anything. Furthermore, she expressed in the confessional:

"Why do you have this much energy towards me for just making a point of clarity, but nothing towards the person who said they would chin check you?"

That's when Angel went on to clarify her stance, urging everyone to try and use a bit of emotional intelligence. She reasoned that when people first encounter something painful or shocking, it’s natural to react strongly in the moment.

However, after having some time to process and reflect, those emotions often settle as explained in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac:

"When you find out things that hurt and shock you, you respond one way. When you sleep on it, I'm not going to have the same energy that I had when I found out. That's the end of it."

Wendy expressed her disbelief at how quickly Angel flipped towards her, calling the sudden shift crazy in a serious yet calm tone. That's when Greg enters with a bundle of cash, asking if they're getting along well.

As The Real Housewives of Potomac members are sitting in a car going to meet the First Lady of Maryland, the conversation begins again from where it was left off.

They are all very excited, having fun and raising a toast together, when Gizelle asks Angel if she can toast to Angel, as she looked upset earlier. To which Angel responds that she was not upset but mad; however, she is fine now and appreciates the toast.

On being asked about whether she is mad at Wendy and why, she says she was mad at Wendy, and in general, also adds further in a confessional that:

"I'm feeling misunderstood by the group. I know who I am. I own who I am. And I'm not here for anyone's validation."

Kierna acknowledged the challenges of forming new friendships, explaining that it can sometimes feel uncomfortable and overwhelming when people you want to connect with inadvertently leave you out.

Calling her style of speaking candid, aggressive, and honest, but always from a place of love, she pointed out that even when she spoke about Wendy, she never approached the other women dismissively or mockingly, unlike how she felt Wendy had approached her.

Kierna also expressed that she felt genuinely enthusiastic about Stacey joining the group. Stacey, however, pushed back, saying to Kierna, that:

I think it's funny that you say you were interested in trying to get to know me when you were constantly having events where you didn't invite me. That was pretty s**tty.

Stacey further gets annoyed by Kierna's attitude as she shows a nonchalant expression, saying:

"Like, what is that? What is it about me that makes you so upset?"

Their conversation further gets chaotic and leads to a series of disagreements, conflicts, and arguments as they exchange sharp remarks at each other. Kierna repeatedly tells Wendy to f**k off, and Ashley talks about Sacey that:

"Stacey's taking it way too far. To bring up something like that, that was so traumatizing and difficult, honestly makes me want to chin check Stacey."

Stay tuned for more updates.