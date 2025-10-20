Donald Trump shares AI video of himself as ‘King Trump’ dumping brown sludge on ‘No Kings’ protesters, sparking outrage online

Donald Trump pictured with a crown against the New York skyline. Image via X/@WhiteHouse.

Donald Trump triggered a fresh online backlash late Saturday (October 18) after posting an AI-generated video on Truth Social that shows “King Trump” flying a fighter jet and dumping a brown liquid on “No Kings” protesters while “Danger Zone” plays. The 19-second clip places Donald Trump in a crown inside a jet labeled “King Trump,” intercut with street scenes that resemble Times Square.

The post followed the second nationwide “No Kings” mobilization that organizers say drew thousands of events and millions of participants across the United States. Early write-ups identified progressive commentator Harry Sisson among those depicted in the video. Several outlets framed the post as part of a growing pattern of AI memes from Donald Trump accounts and allies.

What Donald Trump actually posted: Inside the 19-second “King Trump” AI clip

Donald Trump shared the video on Truth Social without a caption on October 19, 2025. It depicts the President wearing a crown in a jet labeled “King Trump,” flying over a protest scene and dropping a brown sludge while “Danger Zone” plays. TheWrap and People both note the inclusion of commentator Harry Sisson in New York footage and confirm the 19-second runtime and musical cue.

The video is “set to the song ‘Danger Zone’ by Kenny Loggins”, and Donald Trump offered the video without any other commentary.” The viewers described the clip as “an AI-generated video of himself flying a jet while dumping brown sludge over crowds of protestors,” and located the scene in what appears to be Times Square. People added context from the protest organizers about the weekend’s scale. As per the Axios post dated October 19, 2025, the site summarized earlier remarks and quoted Donald Trump saying,

“They’re referring to me as a king. I’m not a king.”

That quote circulated widely alongside the video as supporters and critics debated the symbolism. As per a People.com report dated October 19, 2025, the No Kings coalition stated,

“This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.”

The statement appeared in coverage of the October protests that the clip immediately referenced.

The online reaction cycle: Condemnation, mockery, and media framing

Newsrooms and aggregators described the post as an obscene AI meme and highlighted Sisson’s appearance. Cable coverage noted the awkwardness of airing the imagery on television.

Prominent Republicans attacked the protests themselves. As per a Politico report dated October 10, 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson labeled planned demonstrations a “hate America” rally and tied organizers to extremist groups. A follow-up Politico piece on October 19 recorded Johnson reiterating that framing after the marches.

User reactions captured the tone on X. As one X user stated,

“how is this the president of the united states.”

Another user commented,

“Well, he’s just telling Americans what he really thinks of them.”

An account marked parody angrily reacted,

“the government has been shutdown for weeks and the economy is doing so bad and he is posting A.I. videos.”

One user said,

“Nah this is can’t be real.”

Another user wrote,

“the most PATHETIC MAN WHO EVER LIVED.”

These posts reflect disbelief, disgust, and political fatigue, which dominated early replies visible under shares of the clip.

Why it matters: “No Kings” protests and the normalization of AI propaganda

Organizers said nearly seven million people joined more than 2,500 to 2,700 events nationwide on October 18. Independent live coverage and wire photography showed large, peaceful turnouts in major cities, with outlets describing crowds condemning what they view as authoritarian behavior by Donald Trump. The October actions followed June events that drew millions as well.

The clip also sits within a pattern of AI or altered media that has featured in messaging aligned with Donald Trump. People chronicled a prior deepfake episode involving Democratic leaders, and Axios catalogued quotes from Donald Trump minimizing the “king” label even as crown imagery spread in his media ecosystem. The spread of such content raises enforcement questions for platforms and complicates on-air editorial choices when clips are both newsworthy and offensive.

Stay tuned for more updates.