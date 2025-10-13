The Real Housewives of Potomac’s fiery confrontation: Gizelle and Keiarna clash over “chin check” drama as Angel weighs in

Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 10's latest episode showcased another round of candid drama as Angel, Gizelle and Keiarna, along with the rest of the cast, engaged in playful banter filled with humor, misunderstandings and back-and-forth taunts.

The conversation begins with house rules, with Angel mentioning she prefers no loud talking and negativity in her home, and then quickly shifts to the current tension between Keiarna and Wendy.

Gizelle escalates things by confronting Angel over the rumor that she got "chin-checked" by Keiarna, leading to hilarious confusion as cast members try to decode the phrase and debate whether friends should ever "chin-check" each other.

The group’s playful banter shifts to a quirky topic as Stacey enters, and Angel mentions that a bowl of mints is available for fresh breath, sparking more laughter and light-hearted teasing about Stacey's bad breath.

The whole conversation around "chin check" in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac explored

Gizelle asks Keiarna about the ongoing tensions with Wendy, inquiring if the issues have been resolved. Keiarna admitted that her interactions with Wendy remain "very passive-aggressive." She said:

"To be honest, it's very passive-aggressive with Wendy. And we're just not getting to resolve in enough where, like, the next time I see you, it could still be OK. Kay is saying she's willing to move on. Wendy is saying she doesn't have an issue."

Wendy denies having any issue, saying that the conflict feels one-sided, noting that whatever issue Keiarna has with her is a one-sided issue. She said:

"I’m in peace. She’s in pieces. We're not the same."

Gizelle then took up the topic of a chin check, further creating confusion in the atmosphere, first asking Angel and Keiarna if everything was well between the friends, and then accusing Keiarna of chin-checking Angel, which caused a mystery among the members, as nobody had any idea what the word meant.

Keiarna justified herself, saying:

"Friends don't chin-check each other."

Angel said that she doesn't believe that:

"I do not believe that she would ever use that term because one is very aggressive to we all know that's not what happened. No one's gonna chin-check angel Massey. Okay, I do the chin checking."

The entire conversation becomes chaotic as many wonder what exactly a chin-check is, with Wendy amusingly repeating the word and expressing her confusion about it. Keiarna decides to accept her mistake and apologize to Angel, finally. She said:

"I just want to make it clear, Angel, because Giselle said I didn't use the word chin check the situation yesterday. Giselle said I said that. So I apologize because I thought I was checking the situation."

That's when Stacey enters the room, with everyone greeting her. Then, when asked why a bowl of mints was kept there, Angel responds that they are for everybody to feel fresh and have fresh breath, which causes everyone to erupt in laughter.

The episode goes back to a flashback when Stacey exhales her breath on Ashley's face when she says that her breath can stink, and then comes back to the scene in the present with Ashley saying,

"I think, Stacey, we were talking about it earlier, that sometimes your breath can be a little on the hot side."

Stacey remains shocked by the conversation and then becomes amazed, moving to take a mint in her mouth, saying that she can do that if everybody thinks she can. She added:

"Really? A bowl of mints? Can I have that in one of those fancy glasses with an edible flower so no one knows I'm drinking straight vodka? If today's issue with me is my breath compared to what I've gone through the last few times we've met, I'll take the mint."

Stay tuned for more updates.