"I’m shaking" - Candiace Dillard Bassett reacts to RHOP co-star Wendy Osefo’s fraud charges

Candiace Dillard-Bassett (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett has spoken out following the arrest of her former co-star, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Wendy’s husband, Eddie Osefo. Candiace, 38, shared her reaction during a live appearance on FOX 5 DC on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The news of the Osefos’ arrest broke just before her interview began, and she said she was “shocked” and “sad” to hear it.

“I am shocked. I’m sad,” Candiace said, explaining that she learned of the arrests right before going on air.

“I’m literally just getting this news with you all,” she added. “That’s my first thought, that $300 and we’re arresting a mother and a father, business owners, entrepreneurs.”

Candiace also noted that Wendy and Eddie operate a marijuana business in the DMV area, saying,

“They are providing jobs and opportunities for people of color.” She questioned whether the couple was being unfairly targeted, adding, “We don’t know what the charges are for, but I’d like to see everything before I make my final thoughts.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace's reaction and Wendy's arrest details

During the FOX 5 DC segment, Candiace expressed concern over the arrest, comparing the situation to that of fellow RHOP cast member Karen Huger, who was released from prison last month after a DUI charge in 2024.

“Karen just came home. Karen paid her debt to society,” she said. “But one might opine, perhaps, Karen was made an example of.”

Candiace explained that she and Wendy were in touch regularly and that nothing seemed unusual before the news.

“We text all the time. She never let on that anything was wrong,” Candiace shared. “I’m shocked, and it just feels like someone is out to get the girls.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum also reflected on how two women from the same show have recently faced legal issues.

“How are two women from the same show, the same show that features African American women, in the climate we’re living in today… I would like to see everything before I make my final thoughts,” she said.

Us Weekly confirmed that Wendy and Eddie Osefo, both 41, were arrested and booked in Westminster, Maryland, on Thursday, October 9, 2025, following a grand jury indictment.

Charges include insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false statement to police.

Background and ongoing case

The arrests stem from a 2024 burglary report at the Osefos’ home in Carroll County, Maryland. The couple claimed they had returned from a trip to Jamaica to find their home ransacked, reporting missing handbags and jewelry.

They later filed insurance claims totaling over $450,000 in property damage.

Court documents state that Eddie submitted statements to two insurance companies, Travelers Insurance and Jewelers Mutual Insurance, regarding the stolen items.

Investigators later found discrepancies between the two claims, noting that the same jewelry was listed in both.

Deputies also discovered photos showing Wendy wearing her gold diamond anniversary band after it was reported stolen.

A search warrant at the Osefos’ home reportedly uncovered 15 items that had been listed as stolen. The investigation also noted that the couple had “substantial debt.”

Following the arrests, a representative for the Osefos released a statement to US Weekly saying,

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits.”

The representative added, “They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues.

The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court and ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

