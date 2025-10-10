Podcast clip of RHOP's Wendy Osefo on alleged home burglary resurfaces amid arrest

Wendy Osefo (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Wendy Osefo’s previous comments on a podcast about an alleged home burglary have resurfaced after she and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were indicted for fraud.

In a September 2024 appearance on the Gabbing With Gib podcast, the 41-year-old Bravo star recalled the story, saying:



“I think it was right before [filming], literally before cameras went up. It happened because my family was away on spring break. It was our spring break trip with the kiddos, and I was just so heartbroken.”



According to Wendy’s narration, the alleged robbery occurred in April 2024, affecting her deeply, so much so that she felt “uneasy” during her “first official scenes” on the Bravo show.

Wendy claimed they had been “violated” and that the said incident was “targeted” toward her and her family.

When The Real Housewives of Potomac star reported the alleged burglary, she claimed that designer bags and jewelry were missing and sought $450,000 via an insurance company.

However, the investigation determined that those items were purchased and then returned to stores in exchange for a full refund.

Consequently, on October 9, 2025, the duo was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and making a false report.

What else did The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo say on the podcast?







While detailing the alleged burglary, Wendy explained that she had lived in the same neighbourhood for quite a while and was well familiarized with the locality.

As a result, she was confident about the safety in the area as there had been no reported crime up to that point.

In the podcast clip that resurfaced, Wendy was shown claiming:



“Over 20 years, there has been no burglary, like, nothing.”



The Bravo fame added that it was “so heartbreaking” to see that change.

She then spoke about how scared and worried she was about her children’s safety.

Calling “motherhood” her center, she noted that when the alleged incident occurred, her “first thought” was her children.

While explaining why she chose the neighborhood to stay in, Wendy said that she was drawn to the place because of her children, Karter, Kruz, and Kamrynn.



“Where I live is for the safety, for them to have ample acres to run, play, enjoy, free of anything,” she expressed.



However, her opinion quickly changed after the alleged burglary, as she said that when her home, her “sacred place,” was violated, she began to question things.

Regardless, The Real Housewives of Potomac star noted that she was grateful her family was “safe” and able to move on from the “gut-wrenching” event.

Wendy further mentioned that she would be taking more precautions for her and her family’s safety.

Reflecting on the changes since the incident, the reality star claimed:



“Now my house is like Fort Knox… even how we vacation is different, how I post on social media is different.”



She continued:



“It’s altered the way I move, and you want to be naive and feel like no one is watching you. You can just live life freely, but unfortunately, that is not the case, so it has changed a lot of things.”



According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, on October 9, 2025, a grand jury charged Wendy and her husband with 16 counts of fraud.

They were booked in Westminster, Maryland, and had a bail of $50,000 set on them. The couple was released on Friday, October 10.

Stay tuned for more updates.