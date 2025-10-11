From college sweethearts to The Real Housewives of Potomac limelight: The evolving love story of Wendy and Eddie Osefo

Edward Osefo and Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac couple, Wendy and Eddie Osefo, have always been in the limelight, displaying their perfect marriage. They had met as teenagers, developing a strong friendship, and then eventually dated each other.

After getting married in August 2011, Wendy and Eddie have built a family together, living in Maryland with their three children: sons Karter, Kruz, and daughter Kamrynn. They recently celebrated their 14th anniversary of marriage.

On August 20, 2025, The Real Housewives of Potomac star posted a couple of pictures from their marriage on Instagram, captioning it:

14 YEARS 💍 We did the work and prayerfully, God has done the rest. We have built a life that will outlive us, and for that I am forever grateful. If given the opportunity, I would choose you in this lifetime and again in the next. I’m blessed to call you my best friend and honored to have your last name. Happy 14th Anniversary my love. Cheers to Forever 🥂✨ #TeamOsefo

Relationship timeline of The Real Housewives of Potomac fame Wendy and Eddie explored

Dr. Wendy Osefo is a Nigerian-American television personality, a political commentator, and strategist who came to the US with her family at three.

Apart from being a star on The Real Housewives of Potomac, she is a professor of education at Johns Hopkins University, a Contributor at The Hill, and the founder and CEO of The 1954 Equity Project, LLC.

She met her husband when they were both 17, when her family moved to Maryland to a small Nigerian community. They immediately got attracted to each other and became friends.

Their friendship continued, and they remained in touch through high school and graduation. It was in DC when Wendy was doing an internship that they were really inseparable, being with each other the most till now.

Eddie finally asked her out to make it official by writing her a note, which Wendy accepted.

Eddie presented Wendy with a princess-cut diamond ring on her 26th birthday, asking her to be married with the couple getting engaged in May 2010.

Wendy recalled the moment, telling Bravo's The Daily Dish, in January 2025.

"He picked it out. It was a princess cut, and it was flanked with diamonds on the band. So beautiful. I just wore it the other day. It’s still as gorgeous as ever."

The couple got married in August 2011, nearly 15 months after receiving the proposal in front of 150 people in a white church wedding in Maryland, as Wendy describes,

"We had four different outfit changes. It was amazing. We had to have the outfit to dance into the reception hall with, then you had the traditional Nigerian outfit, then you had the other outfit that we wanted to do our final dance with. It was a lot."

After giving birth to their two sons and a daughter, the couple joined The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 in 2020, which Wendy describes to The Washington Post ahead of the season premiere, saying,

"I know some of the ladies. We run in similar social circles, and I sit on some of the same nonprofit boards. Since that was the case, it was a very organic relationship, and I was approached to do the show."

The pair entered into the 14th year of their marriage, which they celebrated on a beach vacation in August 2025.

Eddie wished his wife, describing her as his best friend, life partner, pro bono therapist, hype woman, and everything in between, in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Wendy and Eddie have shared publicly that what keeps their marriage strong is friendship, communication, mutual respect, and bearing through ups and downs.

Wendy has described Eddie as my homie, someone she’s known since she was young and deeply trusts, as they consider each other their best friend.

She describes their relationship by saying in a HuffPost interview that:

"That's my homie. That's not true. That's my friend. That is my BFF. That's why we don't like to fight, because it's like, if you fight, who am I going to talk to now? Who am I going to talk to now?"

