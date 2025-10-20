Does Jeremy Allen White sing in the upcoming Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere movie?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Jeremy Allen White, Bruce Springsteen and Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company and President, Marketing, The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+ attend the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at Alice Tully Hall on September 28, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Fans of Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White alike have been eagerly anticipating the release of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and one question has dominated conversations online: does White sing in the film? The answer is yes—and it’s not just a surface-level performance. The film, written and directed by Scott Cooper, focuses on a pivotal chapter in Springsteen’s life during the creation of his 1982 album Nebraska.

White spoke candidly about the preparation process, telling GQ:

“I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing. I’m also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.”

The connection between the actor and the icon runs deep: during their conversations, Springsteen shared personal stories, including moments of panic and emotional struggle, which White found profoundly resonant.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere chronicles a formative period in Springsteen’s career, centering on the creation of Nebraska. White portrays the young Springsteen as he retreats to his bedroom in New Jersey to record the deeply personal album on a four-track machine, balancing his rise to fame with personal challenges and mental health struggles. The film is far from a spectacle-filled musical; it’s a quiet, intimate examination of an artist wrestling with internal and external pressures.

Yes, Jeremy Allen White sings in the film, and the experience was transformative for him.

“We recorded at RCA, where Elvis recorded the Sun Records, which is a big inspiration for Bruce with Nebraska, and I recorded it, and that’s when I started feeling closest to Bruce,” White told Entertainment Tonight.

He added that Springsteen listened to his rendition and said,

“It sounds great. You sound like me, but not just like me. You made this song your own, and that’s how I want you to make this film.”

This endorsement allowed White to approach the role with confidence and authenticity, blending his own interpretation with the essence of Springsteen’s music. Springsteen himself praised White’s performance, remarking on The Graham Norton Show:

“Jeremy’s voice is not imitative in any way. When he’s singing the songs, he’s leaning into the music’s internal life, and he captures the most important thing about performing a piece of music. Not only does he do that in the song, but he also does it in his performance, and it just feels very, very real and very, very authentic.”

Even scenes outside of music were infused with preparation. White spoke about the parallels between his character Carmy in The Bear and Springsteen, saying in an interview with the Los Angeles Times:

“They’re cousins. They both carry emotional baggage. What Bruce was feeling in his relationship with his father and the environment he grew up in, he felt incredibly unsafe. That made it difficult for him to trust people and form real connections. For a long time, the only connection he felt was in that three hours he spent on stage.”

This understanding allowed White to inhabit the role fully, making his vocal and acting performance inseparable.

Everything else to know about Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released in theaters on October 24, 2025, and the film boasts a robust ensemble cast. Jeremy Strong stars as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager and record producer, while Paul Walter Hauser plays Mike Batlan, his recording engineer. Stephen Graham portrays Douglas Springsteen, the singer’s father, and Odessa Young plays Faye Romano, a fictional love interest. Other cast members include Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, Johnny Cannizzaro, Harrison Gilbertson, and Grace Gummer.

The movie, adapted from Warren Zanes’s 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, is more than a biopic. Cooper told Entertainment Weekly:

“Bruce has famously said no to countless overtures to make his story. But he saw that I was committed to avoiding hagiography altogether. Bruce once said to me, ‘The truth about yourself is rarely pretty, and I want you to tell the truth about my struggles.’”

Springsteen himself described the film to The Graham Norton Show as focusing on about a year-and-a-half or two of his life, highlighting the creation of Nebraska and his personal struggles at the time. The film also explores intimate moments, from Springsteen’s road trips and creative process to his complicated family relationships. The official trailer highlights White singing and playing guitar, shadowboxing with his father, and reflecting on life in Asbury Park—all moments that underscore the human side of the rock legend.

Jeremy Allen White does indeed sing in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, bringing not just vocal skill but emotional depth to the role. When it hits theaters on October 24, 2025, audiences will witness Jeremy becoming the Boss—singing, playing, and living the music that shaped a generation.