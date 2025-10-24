Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere lands as a music-first biopic about how Bruce Springsteen built Nebraska and edged toward Born in the U.S.A., so the soundtrack has to do narrative work. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere stars Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen with Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham and Odessa Young, and is written and directed by Scott Cooper.

The official soundtrack is produced by Dave Cobb and features White covering Springsteen staples with contributions from Jay Buchanan and members of Greta Van Fleet. Five tracks arrived alongside the U.S. theatrical release on October 24, and the full album drops December 5 on digital, CD and vinyl. Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere also uses period needle-drops that sketch the radio landscape of the early 80s. Below is the complete official album list with quick vibe notes and on-screen context.

All songs in Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (official soundtrack)

1) Born in the U.S.A. (Power Station) by Jeremy Allen White: a studio take connected to the Power Station sessions period shown in the film.

2) Nebraska by Jeremy Allen White: spare four-track mood used through early home recording passages.

3) Atlantic City by Jeremy Allen White: brooding cut that threads mid-film writing and recording scenes.

4) Mansion on the Hill by Jeremy Allen White: quiet waltz texture over New Jersey home-recording beats.

5) Highway Patrolman by Jeremy Allen White: narrative ballad appearing around cassette to four-track workflow moments.

6) State Trooper by Jeremy Allen White: nocturnal minimalism during late-night demo sequences.

7) My Father’s House by Jeremy Allen White: reflective piece tied to scenes about family and memory.

8) Reason to Believe by Jeremy Allen White: closing-chapter Nebraska mood as the project resolves.

9) I’m on Fire by Jeremy Allen White: simmering pivot as Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere leans toward the next album cycle.

10) Lucille by Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett and Jeremy Allen White: Little Richard rave-up that supplies rehearsal and bar energy.

11) Boom Boom by Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett and Jeremy Allen White: John Lee Hooker stomp used for roots-blues texture.

12) I Put a Spell on You by Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe and Bobby Emmett: atmospheric bridge cue, underscoring influence and mood.

Also heard in the film, not on the OST album, include Melissa by The Allman Brothers Band, among other period tracks listed in the credits on IMDb.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere: Production details and cast, and what they said

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is written and directed by Scott Cooper and based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me from Nowhere. The film is produced by Scott Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber and distributed by 20th Century Studios. The world premiere took place at Telluride on August 29, 2025, and the U.S. theatrical release is October 24, 2025.

The score of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is by Jeremiah Fraites. Cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron and David Krumholtz. The soundtrack rollout is produced by Dave Cobb with five tracks released day-and-date, and the album is out December 5. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 11, 2025, describing the theme of the film, director Scott Cooper said,

“It wasn't about Bruce Springsteen, the icon and stadium-filling rock star,...It was about Bruce alone in a rented house, trying to understand himself and his unresolved trauma through song.”

As per the Consequence report dated October 20, 2025, Jeremy Allen White stated,

“one of the most beautiful things he did was really give me permission to bring myself to it…. I still can’t believe, you know, I don’t know. I still can’t believe we got started. I can’t believe he gave our blessing in the first place.”

As per the People report dated October 21, 2025, Jeremy Allen White also said about the character prep and vocals,

“I didn't have that time, so I needed to shout and that took me out. I remember recording 'Born in the U.S.A.' and losing my voice for a couple days.”

Stay tuned for more updates.