Who is Arian Moayed? Meet the actor playing Dr. Andy in Nobody Wants This Season 2

Created by Erin Foster, Netflix’s Nobody Wants This season 2 has brought in some new faces this season, and among them, Arian Moayed is seen playing Morgan’s new love interest and her therapist, Dr. Andy. Obviously, the plot’s main charming couple is Joane (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), but in season 2, the one couple that is making waves is Dr. Andy and Joanne’s sister and co-host of the podcast, Morgan, as she finds herself in a troubling new romance.

Arian Moayed’s character is considered ‘’a charming’’ and ‘’well-respected psychotherapist, who could be the perfect match for Joanne’s sister Morgan.’’ However, when Morgan introduces her new boyfriend at her mom’s birthday party, it completely shocks everyone and quickly turns the celebration into chaos.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is available to watch on Netflix, as all 10 episodes of the show have been released on October 23, 2025. The plot follows Joanne and Noah’s relationship as they continue navigating their differences in faith and family life, with humor, drama, and lessons about love, boundaries, and self-worth.

Meet Arian Moayed, the actor who plays Dr. Andy in Nobody Wants This season 2

Arian Moayed is an Iranian-American actor whom Succession fans can easily recognize, as he was a part of the show for all four seasons. In the HBO series Succession, he played Stewy Hosseini, ‘’a confident private equity investor,’’ who shared a close bond with Kendall Roy and is an old friend of his from the Buckley School and Harvard.

His on-screen connection with Justine Lupe’s Morgan in Nobody Wants This season 2 brings a sense of nostalgia for fans, as Lupe previously played Willa Ferreyra in Succession’s final season, the woman who marries Connor Roy. It brings the two cast members from Succession back on-screen, and while talking about Arian joining the ensemble cast of Nobody Wants This season 2, Lupe spoke to Decider and said,

‘’He's a dream. We didn't get to work together too much on Succession, but we got to travel a lot together, and I got to know him really well. He's just the most kind, the most professional, the best actor ever. I was so excited to have him. He did a great job, and I felt proud to be like bringing him into the Nobody Wants This family."

In the Netflix miniseries, Inventing Anna, Arian played lawyer Todd Spodek. He even starred in Madam Secretary as Mohammed “Mo” Alwash and has also been a part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, You Hurt My Feelings, and The Marvellous Ms. Marvel.

The actor was even nominated twice for Tony Awards for his performance in Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, where he played an Iraqi gardener, and another for playing a strict husband in A Doll’s House. Arain has even co-founded a New York theatre company called Waterwell.

As far as his role in Nobody Wants This season 2 is concerned, Dr. Andy turns out to be toxic as he uses all the secrets which Morgan shared with him in the therapy sessions. Her sister was worried about her new plus one, as he was her therapist first, since it is unethical for any doctor to date their patients. Soon after, Morgan understands how manipulative Dr. Andy is and how smartly he is using her secrets against her. Out of jealousy that Joane has found her ‘’the one’’ she chose the wrong person for her, but later learned that ‘’real peace and happiness come from loving yourself first.’’