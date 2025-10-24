Adam brody and Kristen Bell as Noah and Joanne in Nobody Wants This season 2. Image via Netflix.

Nobody Wants This season 2 follows Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, and Noah, played by Adam Brody, as the couple tries to turn last year’s grand gesture into a life together. The finale When Noah Met Joanne gathers every thread at Morgan’s very Los Angeles engagement party at the Academy Museum. Creator Erin Foster returns with new co-showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan and a busy ensemble that includes Justine Lupe, Jackie Tohn, Timothy Simons, Arian Moayed and guest stars like Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler and more.

Across the night, Joanne and Noah’s move-in stalemate hardens into a breakup. Morgan sees through Dr Andy and ends her engagement. Esther tells Sasha she needs time. Then a bathroom talk reframes everything for Joanne, who has been inching toward Jewish life in practice all season. Both lead a sprint to LACMA’s Urban Light, where they meet in the glow. Noah speaks first and resets the terms.

Joanne smiles in answer. The cut to black leaves the ending open-ended.

Nobody Wants This season 2 ending explained: Did Joanne convert to Judaism, or did Noah choose her anyway?

Nobody Wants This season 2 builds a simple answer carefully. Joanne has not completed a conversion by the final scene. The finale shows that she now feels Jewish in a lived sense after a season of Shabbat dinners, holidays and small habits. The bathroom talk with Esther lands that shift and sends her running to tell Noah.

At the same time, Noah has been wrestling with how to hold his vocation and his relationship at once. The last movement under Urban Light shows what each has learned.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated October 23 2025 co-showrunner Bruce Eric Kaplan stated that Noah,

“[Noah] He chooses her without her having to change in any way”,

That is the episode’s hinge. Before Joanne can speak, "I am Jewish", he says it out loud. Noah states,

“None of it matters, you are my soulmate. I don’t care if you’re Jewish. I don’t care if you’re not Jewish. I choose you, every time.”

Joanne answers with a dry grin and says,

“You’re in luck.”

The writers mirror the season 1 run and kiss yet swap who runs and why. Season 1 ended with Noah chasing. In Nobody Wants This season 2, Joanne is the one who runs after realizing she already lives the rhythms she thought she had to force.

The choice now is mutual and spoken. The paperwork and study that could follow are deliberately left off-screen so the audience sits with the emotional truth first. Kristen Bell, who plays Joanne, remarked,

“It’s not Noah against Joanne,....It’s Joanne and Noah against the problem, which I think is a great framework to come at any relationship with.”

This is the season’s frame and the reason the ending centers on love rather than doctrine. The kiss is a beginning, not a loophole.

It affirms that the couple will face the formal step together on their own timing and without an ultimatum.

How the finale gets there: The party, the bathroom, and the run

The episode opens on an engagement party where everyone performs happily while feeling cornered. Joanne and Noah arrive smiling for Morgan and Dr Andy, yet both are stuck on the same conversation.

Noah cannot pretend conversion will never be discussed, and Joanne refuses to do it for a man. Joanne states,

“Don’t you think we deserve to be in relationships where we can both be exactly who we are while still moving forward”,

That captures the tension of Nobody Wants This season 2 in one line. Around them, other dominos fall.

Morgan hears Andy’s therapy speak and recognizes an imbalance that leads to a clean break by the end of the night. Esther and Sasha are tender but tired, so she asks for space.

The hinge is a quiet bathroom scene. Esther points out that Joanne has been living a Jewish practice all year and could not see the forest for the trees.

That clarity sends Joanne out the door at the same time Noah bolts to find her. They converge under LACMA’s lights in a purposeful echo.

As per the Netflix Tudum report dated October 23 2025 co co-showrunner Jenni Konner stated that in season 2,

“In the first season finale, he’s running to her. Now she’s running to him,”

And creator Erin Foster stated,

“We wanted to end on romance, not religion,”

The show answers the headline by splitting timing and meaning. Joanne’s realization arrives now. The formal conversion step is next.

Noah’s vow meets her at the lampposts, and the camera cuts on hope rather than paperwork.

Stay tuned for more updates.

​