Nobody Wants This Season 2: Episode count,details and more

A scene from Nobody Wants This season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Nobody Wants This season 2, the upcoming installment of the Netflix romantic comedy created by Erin Foster, is set to premiere in the United States on October 23, 2025. The series is loosely based on Foster’s own interfaith romance and conversion to Judaism, drawing from her real-life experiences.

With Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan as showrunners, the second season picks up right after the emotional climax of season 1, where sex podcaster Joanna and rabbi Noah decide to give their relationship a real shot. The new chapter explores whether their love can survive the practical challenges of merging lives. As they negotiate culture, faith, work, and family — including tensions with Noah’s religious community and Joanne’s sister Morgan — the honeymoon phase fades and they are forced to confront the future.

The return of the series has been aided by the high praise that the first season received from both critics and the general audience. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Nobody Wants This has been certified 95% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 85%.

Number of episodes in Nobody Wants This Season 2

Similar to the first season, Nobody Wants This Season 2 is set to have 10 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes. All episodes will be made available simultaneously on the streaming platform Netflix, making it easier for fans to binge the show in one sitting if they desire.

What is Nobody Wants This Season 2 about

Nobody Wants This was created by Erin Foster and is a semi-autobiographical story inspired by her real-life relationship. The series stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a candid podcaster who focuses on sex and dating in her show, and Adam Brody as Noah, a charming rabbi. Their unlikely romance faces challenges as Joanne, who is agnostic and not Jewish, struggles to fit into Noah’s deeply religious world. The cultural and spiritual contrasts test their relationship, especially as Noah pursues a promotion within his synagogue community.

Throughout the first season, Joanne and Noah’s relationship goes through several ups and downs as they struggle to balance love, faith, and personal identity. Ultimately, Joanne ends the relationship, not wanting Noah to have to choose between his religious calling and their romance. However, in a heartfelt twist, Noah decides to give up his dream job as head rabbi to be with her. The season concludes on a hopeful note, with the two reconciling and sealing their love with a kiss.

Season 2 is expected to explore the consequences of Noah’s major decision to give up his coveted position, including any lingering resentments or tensions arising from his sacrifice. Additionally, Joanne’s contemplation of conversion to Judaism may become a central theme, prompting deeper discussions between the couple. The new season will likely focus on how the couple navigates these personal and religious challenges while striving to maintain their bond amidst evolving expectations and life changes.

Exploring the cast of Nobody Wants This Season 2

6 DAYS UNTIL NOBODY WANTS THIS S2 pic.twitter.com/amuA4QVuMP — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2025

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This features several notable guest stars who add humor and tension to the storyline. Leighton Meester (The Weekend Away) guest-stars as Abby, Joanne’s middle school nemesis turned Instagram mommy influencer; her scenes with Adam Brody were particularly exciting for the writers’ room, according to creator Erin Foster. Fowler appears as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate, who is set up with Morgan, bringing confidence and charm to the group.

Karpovsky plays recurring guest Big Noah, an overly self-assured rabbi, while Moayed portrays Dr. Andy, a charismatic psychotherapist who becomes an unexpected love interest for Morgan. In an interview with Netflix’s TUDUM, Foster describes these characters as “fun, unexpected, and a dream to bring to life” on screen.

The returning cast members of Nobody Wants This are listed as follows:

Kristen Bell as Joanne

Adam Brody as Noah

Justine Lupe as Morgan

Timothy Simons as Sasha

Jackie Tohn as Esther

Michael Hitchcock as Henry

Stephanie Faracy as Lynne

Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan

Tovah Feldshuh as Bina

Sherry Cola as Ashley

D’Arcy Carden as Ryann

Check in for more news and updates from the world of entertainment.

