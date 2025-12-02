Murder in Monaco: Release date, where to watch, and more

Murder in Monaco (Image via Netflix)

Murder in Monaco is an upcoming Netflix documentary that looks at the 1999 enigmatic death of billionaire banker Edmond Safra. The film looks into the incidents surrounding Safra's demise in his sumptuous penthouse, which has remained a mystery to investigators and the public alike to this day. Conceived by Usry Hodges, this production will offer an in-depth look at the events with the support of interviews, archival footage, and expert testimony to reveal conspiracies in the world of high finance and lifestyles.

It will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide for subscribers on December 17, 2025. Starting at midnight Pacific Time, the film will be available across different time zones throughout the day. The single feature-length documentary is about 90 minutes long, presenting a compact yet dense narrative without multiple episodes. The production team worked with researchers and family members to ensure that the facts are represented, rather than speculation being used to fill in the blanks.

When and where to stream Murder in Monaco

Murder in Monaco will stream exclusively on Netflix starting December 17, 2025. It is a Netflix original, meaning it will not be available on other platforms at launch. Subscribers can access it via the Netflix app on smart TVs, mobile devices, and computers. No additional purchase or rental is required for Netflix members.

The official synopsis from Netflix states:

"Monaco, 1999. One of the world's richest men dies in his penthouse. This documentary unpacks the mysterious murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra."

This summary captures the core of the story, focusing on the investigation into Safra's death, which was ruled a homicide involving arson set by his nurse.

Everything you need to know about Murder in Monaco

Murder in Monaco is set as a one-off, so it will be more like a feature film than an episodic series. There is no news for now on whether the series will have more episodes or seasons, so just a straightforward retelling of the 1999 events will be focused on. It will run for approximately 90 minutes, and you'll be able to watch it from beginning to end with no interruptions.

Chronologically, the story flows from the night of the fire in Safra's Monaco apartment through to the trial of the accused. Netflix hasn't segmented it into sections, emphasizing the cinematic approach. There are going to be reenactments and witness testimony and even historical context to flesh that out. This makes it easy for those unfamiliar with the case and adds layers for those who know about Safra and his background in banking.

The historical context of the case in Murder in Monaco

Edmond Safra was murdered in his fortified penthouse in La Belle Epoque, Monaco, on December 3, 1999. This Lebanese-Brazilian financier founded Republic National Bank and was known to have a net worth of over $2 billion. The fire was set by his American-born nurse, Ted Maher, who wished to stage a heroic rescue but saw Safra die of smoke inhalation. Maher was convicted of manslaughter and arson and did time in Monaco before being sent back to the U.S.

This case underscored issues in the security of elites and sparked debates about mental health for caregivers. The documentary reconstructs these events through court records and interviews, striving to provide a balanced view of the investigation headed by the Monaco authorities. It also covers Safra's philanthropy and business empire, which provides background on why his death reverberated globally, according to Monaco Tribune.

Production insights and team

Murder in Monaco, directed by Hodges Usry, is a significant addition to Netflix's true-crime stable. A documentary filmmaker, Usry, brought together a team that included producers from Left/Right Productions, whose commitment to factuality in the most sensitive of subjects has been well documented. Filming took place in both Monaco and the U.S., while extensive archival footage from the 1990s helped to further capture the authenticity of the time.

The production spanned a year, including consultations with legal experts and Safra's associates to verify the details. Netflix's involvement ensures high production values, including original scoring and graphics illustrating timelines. There are no actors playing key figures; instead, it is driven by narration and real voices to place the audience in the scene. This approach does away with dramatization and adheres to verifiable facts from police reports and media coverage.

Stay tuned for more news and updates