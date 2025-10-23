Nobody Wants This Season 2 soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (via Instagram @nobodywantsthisofficial)

Nobody Wants This, created by Erin Foster, returns for its second season on Netflix, premiering on October 23, 2025. This sharp rom com dives deeper into the unlikely romance between Joanne (Kristen Bell) a bold, agnostic podcaster and Noah (Adam Brody), a compassionate rabbi. Their chemistry sparked in Season 1, faces new tests as they blend their clashing worlds, her secular edge against his spiritual grounding.

The soundtrack, a key player, elevates every scene with tracks from Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, and more, shifting from Season 1’s Dua Lipa and Rihanna vibes to a raw romantic pulse. Simon Tikhman, Co-Founder and CEO of music entity The Core Entertainment, curated the soundtrack with Interscope Records. The soundtrack will be available via The Core Records and Interscope. Aperture Music's Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Jonathan Leahy were the music supervisors for Season 2. Tikhman told The Hollywood Reporter,

“The fact that we were able to put together a one of akind soundtrack with incredible artists speaks to the success of the first season. I wanted the music to reflect the same mix of honesty, sharpness and heart that Erin brings to the story while also creating a soundtrack that can stand on its own. I’m deeply invested in this project and of course, in its creator which made getting the music right all the more meaningful.”

The Los Angeles setting, with its sunny sprawl, frames their story, enriched by a stellar cast including Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister, Morgan, and Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother, Sasha.

After season 1’s buzz, praised for its fresh take on love and cultural divides, season 2 ups the emotional stakes.

Nobody Wants This season 2: Full soundtrack list

The season 2 soundtrack of Nobody Wants This features 19 tracks, blending star power and fresh talent to mirror the show’s emotional depth:

Selena Gomez – “In The Dark”

Teddy Swims – “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”

Royel Otis – “Who’s Your Boyfriend (Acoustic)”

Chris Stapleton – “Heart Letting Go”

Kacey Musgraves – “If the World Burns Down”

Baylee Lynn – “That’s What I’ll Be”

FINNEAS – “Palomino”

Towa Bird – “Your Girl”

Alessia Cara – “My House”

Role Model – “Saddle Again”

Just Jayne – “Climate Change”

Ella Langley – “This Version of Us”

BENEE – “What”

Portugal. The Man – “Reach You”

GIVĒON – “Dancing in the Smoke”

Dermot Kennedy – “Melodies”

Cuco – “Homesick”

Cassandra Coleman – “Bite My Tongue”

“Nobody Wants This” Score Suite

Nobody Wants This Season 2 streams on Netflix from October 23, 2025. The soundtracks are available on Spotify and Apple Music.

