Where was Nobody Wants This Season 2 filmed? Key filming locations explored

Created by Erin Foster, Netflix’s Nobody Wants This season 2 premiered on October 23, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT /3 a.m. ET. This classic rom-com’s first season was highly appreciated for capturing mesmerizing locations across Los Angeles, and this second season has been entirely shot in Los Angeles, too.

Starring Kristen Bell as Joanne Williams and Adam Brody as Noah Roklov, this season, the duo brings in more joy, laughter, drama, and, of course, a love story that every rom-com lover needs this spring. The plot revolves around the ‘’ new single rabbi’’ and an ‘’agnostic podcaster’’ whose paths cross and their chemistry is what leads them ahead in their journey.

The story is inspired by the life of the show’s creator, Erin Foster, and her marriage to Simon Tikham. It realistically shows how couples with very different lives can fall in love. Nobody Wants This season 2 explores themes that give a warm, relatable view of Los Angeles, using locations that match the characters’ personalities.

Exploring filming locations of Nobody Wants This season 2

The first season saw the filming of some of the best scenes in De Buena Planta’s Silver Lake, where Joane and Noah met for their first date. 3rd Base LA, Harold A. Henry Park, Iguana Vintage Clothing, and Mama Shelter were some of the top locations spotted in the very first season.

The primary setting for both seasons was Los Angeles. All the scenes in the series were shot at real locations, excluding the simple and easy technique of built-in sets. In Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, some of the same places from Season 1 were reused for filming, like Eagle Rock (a neighborhood of Northeast LA), which appeared in episode 4 of Season 1.

Another location in Nobody Wants This season 2 is Sinai Temple, Winshire in West LA, which was also used in season 1. It's the oldest Conservative Jewish congregation since 1906. This location was a major highlight of the show to reflect Noah’s Jewish identity and his love and respect for the religion.

Highland Park Bowl is a new spot added in Nobody Wants This season 2, where we see Joanne and Noah in this historic bowling alley.

For Erin, the locations mattered the most, where she even wrote suggestions for each scene in her script and gave the location manager, Derek Alvarado, full freedom to find real places that fit the characters’ lives.

The upcoming season of Nobody Wants This will see how Joane and Adam’s different worlds can work together, as the couple now faces new challenges in their interfaith relationship. Season 1 ended with Joanne (Kristen Bell) facing the challenge of converting to Judaism so that Noah (Adam Brody) could advance at his synagogue.

As their relationship evolves and experiments with different things around them, Erin, the showrunner, told Tudum that she is ‘’excited to see how their relationship deepens.’’ She told,

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like.’’

The show is available to stream on Netflix, and all 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This season 2 have been released.