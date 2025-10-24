The Elixir cast & characters: A complete cast breakdown for the Netflix's Indonesian horror film

Complete cast breakdown

The Elixir premiered globally on October 23, 2025, and is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The spine-chilling Indonesian horror film is directed by Kimo Stamboel, who is the brilliant mind behind The Queen of Black Magic. The story revolves around a family that runs a herbal medicine company in rural Java, which combines contemporary horror with traditional legend.

The patriarch's invention becomes lethal after he experiments with an enigmatic youth elixir, setting off a terrifying zombie outbreak that might wipe out the entire community. In addition to examining issues of survival, morality, and greed, the film combines emotional depth with supernatural fear. The Elixir elicits both visceral and psychological frights with its dramatic setting, compelling story, and powerful acting. Under the direction of Dimas Anggara, Eva Celia, Mikha Tambayong, and Donny Damara, the ensemble cast vividly depicts the chaos and terror.

The Elixir- Cast and their characters

Donny Damara as Pak Sadimin

The ambitious patriarch Sadimin is in charge of the family's herbal medicine business. The terrifying series of events that culminates in the undead rising is triggered by his obsession with finding a magic elixir.

Eva Celia as Karina

Sadimin's new and younger wife, Karina, adds unspoken conflict to the home. Her presence causes distrust and jealousy in the family, as she was formerly a close friend of his daughter.

Mikha Tambayong as Kenes

Sadimin's daughter, Kenes, is caught between wanting to please her family and being upset over her father's choices. One of the main survivors, she battles to keep her family safe as the virus spreads.

Dimas Anggara as Rudi

Rudi, Kenes's spouse, is pragmatic yet torn. When mayhem breaks out, he has to decide whether to protect his wife and child or confront the infected directly.

Marthino Lio as Bang

Sadimin's carefree kid, Bang, finds it difficult to adjust in times of adversity. One of the most interesting storylines in the movie is his transformation from a helpless sibling to a fighter.

Claresta Taufan as Ningsih

Ningsih, a local peasant, becomes the family's ally. The way the virus destroys regular communities is reflected in her plot.

Ardit Erwandha as Rahman

In the midst of pandemonium, Rahman, Ningsih's partner and a local police officer, stands for order. He links the family's predicament to the broader reaction of the community.

Varen Arianda Calief as Raihan

Raihan, the little son of Rudi and Kenes, represents innocence in the face of tragedy; the film's emotional centre is his survival.

The Elixir is more than just a horror film; it's a terrifying story which revolves around the themes of survival, morality, and greed.

Watch Indonesia's most recent terrifying masterpiece, The Elixir, on Netflix right now.