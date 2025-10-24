Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 (Image via Instagram/ @hbomax)

The animated series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, is all set for its Season 2, with the first episode of the second season already on air. When the first season dropped on HBO Max in August 2023, it took us from a totally ordinary, magic-free world on a wild, multi-dimensional chase, with the recently de-powered Simon Petrikov (a wonderfully lost Tom Kenny, formerly the Ice King) tagging along.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, with exec producers including Muto, Fred Seibert, and Sam Register, this series feels tailor-made for the original Adventure Time fans who have, well, grown up.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 episode guide

The season opener hit the streaming platform HBO Max on Thursday, October 23, 2025. It's a sweet, steady weekly rollout, meaning you get a fresh, mind-bending episode every Thursday right through to the December finale.

Here is the complete episode schedule for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2:



Episode No. Episode Name Scheduled date and day S2 Ep: 1 The Hare and the Sprout October 23, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 2 TBA October 30, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 3 TBA November 6, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 4 TBA November 13, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 5 TBA November 20, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 6 TBA November 27, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 7 TBA December 4, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 8 TBA December 11, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 9 TBA December 18, 2025 (Thursday) S2 Ep: 10 TBA December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Season 1 Recap, and what can fans expect on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2

When the dust settled at the end of Season 1, Fionna achieved a deeply personal victory, not by transforming her life into a perfect fantasy, but by accepting her reality and wishing for a magic that stemmed from her own belief and her close friends. Essentially, she gave her world its own genuine spark.

Meanwhile, Simon Petrikov finally found the peace he deserved. After facing the painful ghost of his lost love, Betty, he walked away from the Ice King crown for good, realizing his existence was valuable on its own terms. With the Scarab defeated and their world officially deemed canon by GOLBetty, Fionna and Cake got to go home.

Now, Season 2 kicks off with our heroines adjusting to their slightly more magical home and trying to keep their neighborhood friends safe. However, things quickly escalate when they are yanked back into the fantastical realm of Ooo by Huntress Wizard (now voiced by Ashly Burch).

She’s apparently on a desperate mission with life-or-death stakes, and she needs Fionna and Cake's hard-won multiverse experience to pull it off. Expect the new season to double down on the amazing blend of high-octane action and genuinely moving character development.

Fionna and Cake will have to figure out what it means to be "real" heroes as they navigate new, reality-bending threats that will definitely test the unbreakable bond between a girl and her magical cat.

It’s a sure bet that the show will continue digging into the deeper, weirder parts of the Adventure Time lore, potentially giving us another look at fan-favorite spots like the Candy Kingdom.