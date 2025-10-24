Why was Chief Leone killed off on Fire Country season 4 premiere? Reason behind Billy Burke's tragic exit

Fire Country season 4 © CBS

Fire Country season 4 has taken fans on an emotional ride with the shocking death of Battalion Chief Vince Leone, portrayed by Billy Burke. The series, which premiered on CBS on October 17, 2025, opened with a heart-wrenching storyline that left viewers reeling. Fans were hit with the tragic loss of one of the show's most beloved characters, following a cliffhanger in the season 3 finale.

The season 4 premiere confirmed the heartbreaking news that Chief Leone did not survive the intense fire at the Edgewater memory care facility. Alongside his wife, Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone, and his father Walter Leone, Vince was trapped in the blaze. However, it was only Sharon and Walter who emerged alive from the disaster.

Fire Country season 4: Why was Chief Leone killed off?

The decision to kill off Vince Leone on Fire Country season 4, played by Billy Burke, has left many fans stunned and heartbroken.

According to Deadline's sources, the character’s exit was not merely a plot twist, but a powerful narrative choice to reflect the harsh realities of a firefighter’s life. Showrunner Tia Napolitano explained that the writers wanted to honor the gravity of losing someone in the line of duty.

Additionally, in an interview with the publication on October 24, 2025, as showrunner Tia Napolitano mentioned, the series will continue to deal with the emotional repercussions of Vince’s death throughout the season.

As stated,



“Big feelings for the exit of Billy and Vince are a testament to his beautiful work. We have filmed half of Fire Country’s Season 4 so far and we are honoring it all year long.”

As Diane stated, they wanted to showcase a profound loss that comes to both a firehouse. Diane Farr, who plays Sharon Leone, addressed the fans' backlash in an Instagram post, acknowledging their anger while explaining the importance of the storyline.

She wrote,

“If we only show the risk in this vocation, week after week, without at least attempting to portray the profound loss… wouldn’t we be skipping the deepest part of portraying firefighters?”

Diane Farr’s reaction to the fan backlash

Diane Farr, who portrays Sharon Leone, has been vocal in addressing the emotional backlash surrounding Vince’s exit.

In an Instagram post dated October 19, 2025, Farr shared her heartfelt thoughts, acknowledging that many fans were upset by the loss. She reassured followers that the show's creators and cast understood their grief.

“I know some of y’all are angry. I see those notes also. And I FEEL you. But let me ask an honest question. If we only show the risk in this vocation, week after week, without at least attempting to portray the profound loss that comes to both a firehouse and a family when a key player - when one of their own - falls... wouldn’t we be skipping the deepest part of portraying firefighters?"

Farr's message also emphasized that Vince's legacy would continue to impact Station 42, despite his death.

“42’s chief is not going away easily or silently,” she added.

Instagram fan reactions to Vince’s death on Fire Country season 4

The emotional impact of Vince's death has not gone unnoticed by fans on Instagram. Given the emotional depth of Vince’s death, there’s potential for flashbacks or dream sequences, allowing the show to explore his character further even after his passing. Here are some reactions:



Fan backlash on Fire Country season 4 for Billy Burke's tragic exit (Instagram/getdianefarr)



christine33xo stated,

"They couldn’t have killed off his father instead of Vince? I’m really sad that Billy’s off the show. 😢"

anniemack45 stated,

"Omg I needed a spoiler alert 💔"

sami_k_0304 mentioned,

“This episode had me in tears! So beautifully done. Im so sad to lose Vince, he was an amazing character and not seeing Billy on my screen each week is gonna be tough.”

The Leone family, especially Sharon and Bode, will carry on his memory, which could lead to occasional tributes or reflections on his legacy.







Fan backlash on Fire Country season 4 for Billy Burke's tragic exit (Instagram/getdianefarr)

metcalfandrea stated,

“Billy will for sure be missed, of course.”

ronrose76 mentioned,

“Completely devastated over Vince's death I love him and Sharon , this was such a hard episode to watch.”

Fire Country season 4 is available to stream on CBS.