Randall Cobb breaks down in tears recalling house fire on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Randall Cobb from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode on October 23, 2025.

Titled Trust, the segment saw former NFL player Randall Cobb open up about the 2024 house fire, which set ablaze his family's house in Nashville, Tennessee.

After being called to the DS (Directing Staff) Dorm, Randall confessed that he was “homesick” and that he missed his wife and children. When asked to control that emotion, the former footballer said:



“But my family’s also been through a lot of stress and anxiety. We had a house fire last year. We probably were five minutes away from life lost. I was able to get the kids out, my wife out.”



On June 26, 2024, Randall and his wife, Aiyda Cobb, shared the news of their loss in a joint Instagram post.

Aiyda shared more details via an Instagram Story, informing her fans that the fire broke out when a Tesla charger caught fire in the garage of the home.

While speaking about the stress of being caught in that situation, Aiyda added that she and her family were “lucky to be alive.”

Randall, in the latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, broke down in tears recalling the tragedy, saying he felt “selfish” about leaving his family alone to participate in the competition.

More details on Randall Cobb’s house fire and his emotional breakdown on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test







After leaving their home and seeking shelter, Randall and his wife posted an update on Instagram to inform their followers about their well-being.

Randall shared that he was able to get his wife and their three kids, including a newborn who was just three months old at the time, out of the house in time and safely.



“First and foremost, we are all safe and healthy. We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie,” Randall wrote.



The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star then thanked the Nashville Fire Department for “their swift action,” calling the firefighter, who stepped into the fire to control it, “a true hero.”

Although the incident caused significant damage to his house, it reminded him of the importance of family and their well-being.



“This has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family. We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on,” Randall wrote.



In the latest episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the former NFL player reminisced about the accident, saying he missed his wife and children and that they were all he could think about.

When the DS asked him why he signed up for the competition series, Randall replied that he came for “the thrill.”

He explained that he missed being on the field and “being able to walk off the field victorious,” which was why he participated in the FOX series, hoping to relive that “thrill.”

However, after being on the show, Randall felt “selfish” for putting himself first and leaving his family back home alone, during a time when they were still recovering from the after effects of the tragedy.



“This has been eye-opening for me and I thought I was coming here for me. That it was something that I was gonna get out of it, and what I got out of it is that I’m selfish,” he said.



The DS vowed to make his time on the show fruitful by helping him become a “greater father, greater partner, greater person.”

While speaking in a confessional, Randall confessed that if it were not for the fire, he would have come on the show last season.

However, the incident taught him that life was fragile and being “a dad and a great husband” was his top priority.

Stay tuned for more updates.