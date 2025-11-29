Gia Giudice sets her sights on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ after Special Forces win

Gia Giudice (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars was the first show that came to mind for Gia Giudice when she was asked what she might want to do next in reality TV.

During a talk on TV Insider’s TikTok channel with Shawn Johnson, Giudice said she would like to join the series if she ever got the chance. The two appeared together after taking part in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and the interview let them look back on that experience and share what they hope to do next.

During the conversation, Johnson said she hoped her husband, Andrew East, would be able to join a future season. Giudice agreed and then shared that she also wants to try the show.

When the interviewer asked what other shows she might want to be on, Giudice answered right away. She said that being a part of the show is a "dream," and added a message for the producers. “If you guys are hearing this, if I could be on the show with Andrew, I would really love that.”

Giudice also has a family link to the show. Her mother, Teresa Giudice, took part in season 31 with Pasha Pashkov and finished in fifteenth place. Gia said she would be open to following that path.

Fan reactions and crossover interest

After the interview was shared online, fans began discussing the idea of Giudice joining the show.

On Reddit, many said she seemed like a strong fit based on her recent appearance on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. One user wrote, “I’d love to see it,” while another said she looked “resilient” on the series and could bring that same energy to the dance floor. Others said she would make sense as a crossover from The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Next Gen NYC.

Some fans also compared her to her mother’s earlier time on the show. One viewer said she “could have some more musicality than her mom,” while another mentioned that she had already been on their list of possible future contestants. A few users said they thought she would bring a new angle to the cast because she had just finished a challenge-based series.

Overall, the online response showed that viewers are open to seeing more reality stars join the competition. Giudice’s comments added her name to that conversation, and several users said they could imagine her as part of a future season.



