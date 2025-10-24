Frankie Muniz shares first look at Malcolm in the Middle reunion featuring Justin Berfield and the original cast

Malcolm In The Middle © Instagram/ frankiemuniz4

Malcolm in the Middle is making a return with a new limited series, Malcolm in the Middle reboot. All of the original cast will return for new episodes in 2026, reigniting the Wilkerson family dysfunction.

Scheduled to premiere in 2026, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will consist of four 30-minute episodes. After 25 years, the new series follows Malcolm, an adult, and his eccentric family in their life. Malcolm returns home for his parents' 40th wedding anniversary.

Frankie Muniz played Malcolm, a young genius navigating his family, in Linwood Boomer's series about the Wilkerson family's complicated, hilarious, and relatable life.

First Look at Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair Reunion

Frankie Muniz shared an exclusive first look from the set of the Malcolm in the Middle revival. Muniz was photographed with his on-screen brothers, Justin Berfield and Christopher Masterson (reprising their roles as Reese and Francis). The post referenced the show's theme song, "Boss of Me".

On October 23, 2025, frankiemuniz4 wrote on Instagram,

“I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song. I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers.”

Previously, on May 16, 2025, frankiemuniz4 took to Instagram,

“Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot, and man, I’m still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible—like stepping back into Malcolm’s wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11. Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn’t want to wake up from. It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever.”

It further mentions,

“I had so many incredible pictures of all the cast I wanted to post but Disney won't let me.... So imagine a picture of all of us together, having the time of our lives!”

Full cast of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

The revival of Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair brings back the beloved original cast. The main characters are Lois and Hal, played by Jane Kaczmarek and Bryan Cranston, respectively. Lois, the fiery mother, was known for her fierce child protection nature.

Christopher Masterson played Francis, the rebellious eldest son who fought his mother for independence. Reese, played by Justin Berfield, was the impulsive and physical second son. Despite being stupid, Reese was a good cook and driver.

Erik Per Sullivan played Dewey, the smart and musical fourth son who had to deal with his brothers' pranks. Malcolm, played by Frankie Muniz, was the genius middle child who struggled between his genius and his family's chaos. Malcolm's teacher, Caroline Miller (Catherine Lloyd Burns), and loyal friend, Stevie Kenarban (Craig Lamar Traylor), were also notable.

Plot of the series

Malcolm, a 165-IQ teen in the "Krelboynes." class, is played by Frankie Muniz. The series begins with Malcolm, the third of four boys in a chaotic family. His parents, Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and Hal (Bryan Cranston), struggle to control their mischievous children. Malcolm is joined by his troublemakers brothers Reese (Justin Berfield) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan) and his older brother Francis (Christopher Kennedy Masterson), who is sent to military school.

Jamie, their fifth son, changes the family dynamic in season four. Malcolm is set apart from his siblings, but it complicates his life with his overbearing mother, clueless but loving father, and mischievous brothers. Malcolm, despite his intelligence, gets involved in family issues, from crazy schemes to adolescent antics.

Later seasons introduce Lois' mother Ida (Cloris Leachman) and Lucky Aide drugstore coworker Craig Feldspar (David Anthony Higgins). His best friend Stevie (Craig Lamar Traylor) appears in the series. From Francis' military school days to his dude ranch stint, the show follows Malcolm's gifted education and family's ups and downs.

Malcolm in the Middle is available to watch on Prime Video.