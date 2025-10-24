Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere complete cast breakdown: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Bruce Springsteen, Scott Cooper, Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong attend the "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Backstage during the 63rd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FLC)

Few films in 2025 have sparked as much anticipation as Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, a biographical musical drama that dives deep into one of Bruce Springsteen’s most personal creative chapters.

The movie, written and directed by Scott Cooper and based on Warren Zanes’ acclaimed 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, follows the emotional and artistic turmoil surrounding the creation of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska.

It’s an era defined by introspection, solitude and the haunting sound of a musician chasing truth through his art.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025, before its theatrical release by 20th Century Studios on October 24, 2025, stars The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as “The Boss” himself.

With early reviews praising White’s transformation and Cooper’s immersive direction, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere promises a raw, lived-in look at the creative isolation that gave birth to one of the most influential albums of all time.

Cast details for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere explored

The ensemble cast of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is packed with heavy hitters and inspired character actors — many of whom bring uncanny authenticity to their real-life counterparts.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen: The Emmy-winning The Bear actor steps into the role of Bruce Springsteen during the fraught creation of Nebraska . White reportedly sings and plays guitar in the film, and Springsteen himself has called him “a terrific actor” with a voice fans will “deeply recognize.” Known for Shameless and The Bear , White captures the musician’s restless intensity as he searches for meaning through music and solitude.

The Emmy-winning actor steps into the role of Bruce Springsteen during the fraught creation of . White reportedly sings and plays guitar in the film, and Springsteen himself has called him “a terrific actor” with a voice fans will “deeply recognize.” Known for and , White captures the musician’s restless intensity as he searches for meaning through music and solitude. Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau: Following his powerhouse turn on Succession , Strong portrays Springsteen’s manager and longtime collaborator Jon Landau — a pivotal figure who helped guide The Boss ’s career through both turmoil and triumph. Landau himself praised Strong’s casting, saying, “I died and went to heaven” when he learned the actor would portray him.

Following his powerhouse turn on , Strong portrays Springsteen’s manager and longtime collaborator Jon Landau — a pivotal figure who helped guide ’s career through both turmoil and triumph. Landau himself praised Strong’s casting, saying, “I died and went to heaven” when he learned the actor would portray him. Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan: Fresh off his Emmy win for Black Bird , Hauser plays Mike Batlan, Springsteen’s loyal guitar tech who set up the intimate home studio where Nebraska was recorded. Hauser’s grounded performances in Richard Jewell and I, Tonya make him a perfect fit for the understated but vital role.

Fresh off his Emmy win for , Hauser plays Mike Batlan, Springsteen’s loyal guitar tech who set up the intimate home studio where was recorded. Hauser’s grounded performances in and make him a perfect fit for the understated but vital role. Stephen Graham as Douglas Springsteen: The Peaky Blinders and Venom: Let There Be Carnage star takes on the role of Bruce’s father, Douglas Springsteen — a stern, emotionally distant figure whose shadow loomed large over the singer’s life. Their fraught bond inspired several of Springsteen’s most personal songs, including My Father’s House and Independence Day .

The and star takes on the role of Bruce’s father, Douglas Springsteen — a stern, emotionally distant figure whose shadow loomed large over the singer’s life. Their fraught bond inspired several of Springsteen’s most personal songs, including and . Odessa Young as Faye Romano: The Australian actress, known for The Daughter and Mothering Sunday , plays Faye, a composite character and love interest. While fictionalized, Faye represents Springsteen’s struggles with intimacy and vulnerability amid fame and creative exhaustion.

The Australian actress, known for and , plays Faye, a composite character and love interest. While fictionalized, Faye represents Springsteen’s struggles with intimacy and vulnerability amid fame and creative exhaustion. Gaby Hoffmann as Adele Springsteen: The Field of Dreams and Transparent alum plays Bruce’s mother, Adele — his emotional anchor and lifelong supporter. Springsteen once said his mother embodied “truthfulness, kindness, and grace,” and Hoffmann’s layered performance reportedly honors that spirit.

The and alum plays Bruce’s mother, Adele — his emotional anchor and lifelong supporter. Springsteen once said his mother embodied “truthfulness, kindness, and grace,” and Hoffmann’s layered performance reportedly honors that spirit. Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin: Known for GLOW and Maron , the comedian-turned-actor plays music producer Chuck Plotkin, the engineer responsible for transforming Springsteen’s raw home demos into the haunting soundscape of Nebraska .

Known for and , the comedian-turned-actor plays music producer Chuck Plotkin, the engineer responsible for transforming Springsteen’s raw home demos into the haunting soundscape of . David Krumholtz as Al Teller: The Numb3rs and Oppenheimer star takes on Al Teller, the Columbia Records executive who oversaw Nebraska ’s release. Krumholtz brings warmth and wit to a role that highlights the business tension between artistry and commercial pressure.

The and star takes on Al Teller, the Columbia Records executive who oversaw ’s release. Krumholtz brings warmth and wit to a role that highlights the business tension between artistry and commercial pressure. Johnny Cannizzaro as Steve Van Zandt: Cannizzaro, who appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Jersey Boys, portrays E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt — one of Springsteen’s oldest friends and collaborators. Their six-decade friendship remains one of rock’s most enduring partnerships.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere hits theaters on October 24, 2025.