"I'm blown away" – Physical: Asia star Dom Tommaso expresses pride in representing Australia and meeting his favorite athletes

Physical: Asia Team Australia (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

Dom Tommaso joined the cast of Physical: Asia as part of Team Australia, taking part in a series of competitive challenges designed for athletes representing different countries.

In his October 29, 2025, Instagram post, he shared his experience with the show and his teammates, reflecting on the opportunity to participate.

Posting photos of the Australian team and other athletes, he wrote:

"As a MASSIVE fan of the first two series, I was blown away and so grateful for the opportunity to participate [in] this instalment of the @netflixkr series."

He also highlighted the teamwork and dedication required throughout the competition.

Dom Tommaso reflects on representing Australia and meeting favorite athletes on Physical: Asia

Representing Australia

Tommaso emphasized the role of teamwork and national representation during the series. He wrote,

"The Australian team attack every challenge with such heart and team spirit. I’m honoured to be representing Australia on the screen and have created such a connection with the team."

Team Australia includes UFC fighter Robert Whittaker, Australia's Strongest Man winner Eddie Williams, parkour athlete Dom Tommaso, rugby player Eloni Vunakece, Crossfitter and Hyrox athlete Katelin van Zyl, and fitness coach Alexandra Milne.

Each team member participates in challenges designed to test strength, endurance, and coordination. Physical: Asia adapts the format of Physical: 100 to focus on teams rather than individual athletes, with only one country winning ₩1 billion Korean won (around $700,000).

Meeting favorite athletes

Tommaso shared his experience interacting with athletes from previous seasons, stating,

"I got to fanboy over some of my favourite athletes from the first two seasons and meet a whole bunch more! I was inspired and in awe, every time I got to see them in action."

The series features several national teams. Team Korea features Kim Dong-hyun, MMA fighter and Physical: 100 Season 2 competitor; Yun Sung-bin, former skeleton racer and Physical: 100 Season 1 participant; Kim Min-jae, a ssireum wrestler; Amotti, Crossfitter and Physical: 100 Season 2 winner; Jang Eun-sil, wrestler from Physical: 100 Season 1; and Choi Seung-yeon, Crossfitter.

Team Japan includes Yushin Okami, MMA fighter; Yoshio Itoi, baseball player; Katsumi Nakamura, swimmer; Soichi Hashimoto, judoka; Nonoka Ozaki, wrestler; and Kana Watanabe, MMA fighter.

Team Thailand consists of Superbon, Muay Thai fighter; James Rusameekae, former volleyball player; Sunny “Sun” Kerdkao Wechokittikorn, rugby player; Anucha Yospanya, wrestler; Ploy Nuannaree Olsen, bodybuilder; and Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan, Crossfitter.

Team Mongolia features Orkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, wrestler; Dulguun Enkhbat, basketball player; Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Cirque du Soleil performer; Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, MMA fighter; Khandsuren Gantogtokh, volleyball player; and Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, judoka.

Team Turkey includes Recep Kara, oil and grease wrestler; Anıl Berk Baki, professional sailor and yachtsman; Ali Sofuoğlu, karate practitioner; Ogeday Girişken, rowing athlete; Yasemin Adar Yiğit, wrestler; and Nefise Karatay, former track athlete.

Team Indonesia consists of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, badminton player; Jeremiah Lakhwani, boxer; Glenn Victor Sutanto, swimmer; Igede Dharma Susila (“Igedz Executioner”), bodybuilder; Fina Phillipe, jiu jitsu practitioner; Maria Selena, actor and beauty pageant title holder; and Isai Kesek, bodybuilder.

Team Philippines features Manny Pacquiao, legendary boxer; Mark “Mugen” Striegl, sambo athlete; Ray Jefferson Querubin, Philippines’ Strongest Man winner; Justin Coveney, rugby player; Robyn Lauren Brown, track athlete; Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag, Crossfitter; and Justin Hernandez, also known as Hernandez, CrossFit Games athlete, who replaced Pacquiao on episode 4.

Season release and format

Physical: Asia released the first four episodes on October 28, 2025, followed by episodes 5 and 6 on November 4.

The remainder of the 12-episode season is released in batches of two to three episodes every Tuesday.

The series emphasizes collaboration and execution under pressure. Each challenge requires athletes to work together while managing physical and strategic demands.

As of episode 6, Team Australia is on top of the leaderboard after scoring a total of 8 points on Quest 3.

