"Kind of low-hanging fruit" – The Rock Dwayne Johnson reveals his one request to Lorne Michaels before hosting Saturday Night Live

US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel (Image via Getty)

Dwayne Johnson shared the single request he made to Lorne Michaels before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, as discussed on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast on November 6, 2025. Johnson said,

"I said, 'I’d love to do no wrestling skits at all because I feel like that’s kind of low-hanging fruit. I want to do everything else but that.'"

The actor and former wrestler requested to focus on sketches outside his WWE persona. Johnson’s debut included appearances with Triple H, Mick Foley, and The Big Show to promote WrestleMania 2000.

Michaels agreed to the request, and Johnson later returned to host SNL five times, joining the "five-timers club" in 2017.

Dwayne Johnson asked to skip wrestling sketches before hosting Saturday Night Live way back in 2000

Johnson’s request to Lorne Michaels

Johnson explained that when Lorne Michaels called to invite him to host Saturday Night Live, he accepted the opportunity but had one specific request. He asked Michaels to avoid including any "wrestling skits" during his episode, explaining that he considered them "kind of low-hanging fruit" and preferred to focus on other sketches that would challenge him and expand his performance range. Johnson emphasized the importance of presenting the request respectfully, noting that it was framed as a suggestion rather than a demand. Michaels responded positively, calling it a "great challenge," which allowed Johnson to host the show with that condition in place.

Hosting SNL and career opportunities

Following his SNL debut, Johnson described the effects on his career in acting. He explained that the show "went great" and that he was hoping to do more, aiming to expand his experience in performing and entertaining. He noted that he had done a bit part in Star Trek and a few other projects and found the experience enjoyable. At that time, he was waiting for the opportunity to pursue acting more seriously and expressed that he would love to "act," highlighting his interest in exploring roles beyond wrestling.

Johnson was later contacted by director Stephen Sommers regarding a role in The Mummy Returns. He said,

"He goes, 'Hey, I have this role for you. It’s called the Scorpion King. Can you come in and can we meet about it?' I went, 'We can.' We had a great meeting, and he and Universal offered me the part."

Interaction with Brendan Fraser

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ talking about working with Brendan Fraser, Johnson said that Fraser was a big star at that time with a "throwback look," and he himself was wondering if Fraser would feel comfortable with him coming into the franchise. Johnson wanted to be sure of it, so he requested the director, Stephen Sommers, to confirm it with Fraser. Sommers told him that not only was Fraser comfortable with the new casting, but he also wanted Johnson to get the role, hence enabling the partnership and the subsequent professional relationship that Johnson referred to later on. Johnson similarly touched on the relationship that he and Fraser had over time. Johnson, in the podcast, said that Fraser, even when he had the influence or "juice" at the moment, could have gone on to cast someone else, considering that Johnson had never done any professional acting outside of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌wrestling.

However, Fraser supported Johnson’s involvement, which contributed to their ongoing friendship and professional respect.

"I’ll never forget that. And to this day, we’re great friends and I really appreciate him," he added.

Stay tuned for more updates.