Type keyword(s) to search

Features

What’s leaving Netflix in November 2025: Full list of movies and series you should watch before they go

An exhaustive list of all the shows and movies that is set to be removed from Netflix’s streaming platform, with cult-classic movies like Eat Pray Love, as well as well-loved shows like A.P. Bio
posted by Alokita Raichaudhuri
Sunday 11/9/2025 at 12:56AM EST
  • Steve Carell, actor of Despicable Me. (Photo by Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage)
    Steve Carell, actor of Despicable Me. (Photo by Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage)

    Netflix’s viewers will have to keep in mind the list of movies and TV shows that are set to leave the streaming platform in November 2025. With Christmas around the corner, while Netflix has added a lot of Christmas cheer in the form of movies for its viewers, a lot of old classics will also be exiting alongside.

    Some titles include 47 Meters Down, A.P. Bio, Shrek, Six Feet Under, Fast &Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, and Fast Five.

    Keep reading to find out which notable shows and movies will not be available for viewers to stream soon.

    A list of all TV shows and movies that are leaving Netflix in November 2025

    In November 2025, apart from the addition of quite a few notable TV shows and movies, many are also set to exit.

    Matthew Broderick’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which has almost become a cult classic due to the universal truth that is at the core of the movie, that since life moves too fast, if we don't stop and look around for a while, sometimes, we can miss it.

    Three movies from the Fast & Furious franchise are set to leave the platform, which are Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast &Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

    On the children’s movies front, Shrek, Despicable Me, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Minions, and Jurassic Park will also be leaving.

    A cult classic, 47 Meters Down, which is a deep-sea horror film, and its sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, where the scares get more real, will both leave, so viewers should keep in mind the dates when these movies leave. 

    A.P. Bio, which is a well-loved sitcom of four seasons, based on a professor who ends up reluctantly returning to Ohio to teach high school students, will also leave, while another popular sitcom called Six Feet Under, which has five seasons in total, which revolves around a family who owns a funeral home in Los Angeles, will also leave on November 1.

    Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love will also exit soon, so viewers should try to make sure to watch these before they leave. 


    Leaving November 1

    • 47 Meters Down
    • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
    • Blow
    • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
    • Despicable Me
    • Despicable Me 2
    • Eat Pray Love
    • The Fast and the Furious
    • 2 Fast 2 Furious
    • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
    • Fast Five
    • Fast & Furious 6
    • Furious 7
    • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
    • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
    • Happy Gilmore
    • Horrible Bosses
    • Jurassic Park
    • Jurassic Park III
    • Minions
    • Ride Along
    • Ride Along 2
    • She’s All That
    • Sherlock Holmes
    • Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
    • Shrek
    • Shrek 2
    • Shrek Forever After
    • Shrek the Third
    • Six Feet Under, seasons 1-5
    • Starship Troopers
    • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
    • Thirteen
    • Total Recall
    • Varsity Blues
    • Weird Science
    • Wet Hot American Summer
    • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

    Leaving November 6

     

    • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
    • Reba, seasons 1-6

    Leaving November 8

    • A Star Is Born

    Leaving November 13

    • Archer, seasons 1-13

    Leaving November 14

     

    • Madame Web

    • Smile

    Leaving November 15

     

    • A.P. Bio, seasons 1-4
    • First Wives Club, seasons 1-3
    • Jaws
    • Jaws 2
    • Jaws 3
    • Jaws: The Revenge
    • Leaving November 16
    • Mamma Mia!

    Leaving November 17

    • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, seasons 1-8

    Leaving November 20

    • Shahs of Sunset, seasons 3-4

    Leaving November 22

    • San Andreas

    Stay tuned for more updates.

    TOPICS: Netflix


More Netflix on Primetimer: