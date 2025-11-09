What’s leaving Netflix in November 2025: Full list of movies and series you should watch before they go

Steve Carell, actor of Despicable Me. (Photo by Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Netflix’s viewers will have to keep in mind the list of movies and TV shows that are set to leave the streaming platform in November 2025. With Christmas around the corner, while Netflix has added a lot of Christmas cheer in the form of movies for its viewers, a lot of old classics will also be exiting alongside.

Some titles include 47 Meters Down, A.P. Bio, Shrek, Six Feet Under, Fast &Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, and Fast Five.

Keep reading to find out which notable shows and movies will not be available for viewers to stream soon.

A list of all TV shows and movies that are leaving Netflix in November 2025

In November 2025, apart from the addition of quite a few notable TV shows and movies, many are also set to exit.

Matthew Broderick’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which has almost become a cult classic due to the universal truth that is at the core of the movie, that since life moves too fast, if we don't stop and look around for a while, sometimes, we can miss it.

Three movies from the Fast & Furious franchise are set to leave the platform, which are Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast &Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

On the children’s movies front, Shrek, Despicable Me, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Minions, and Jurassic Park will also be leaving.

A cult classic, 47 Meters Down, which is a deep-sea horror film, and its sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, where the scares get more real, will both leave, so viewers should keep in mind the dates when these movies leave.

A.P. Bio, which is a well-loved sitcom of four seasons, based on a professor who ends up reluctantly returning to Ohio to teach high school students, will also leave, while another popular sitcom called Six Feet Under, which has five seasons in total, which revolves around a family who owns a funeral home in Los Angeles, will also leave on November 1.

Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love will also exit soon, so viewers should try to make sure to watch these before they leave.



Leaving November 1

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under, seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving November 6

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba, seasons 1-6

Leaving November 8

A Star Is Born

Leaving November 13

Archer, seasons 1-13

Leaving November 14

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving November 15

A.P. Bio, seasons 1-4

First Wives Club, seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving November 16

Mamma Mia!

Leaving November 17

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, seasons 1-8

Leaving November 20

Shahs of Sunset, seasons 3-4

Leaving November 22

San Andreas

Stay tuned for more updates.