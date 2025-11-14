Why did Wendy Osefo still attend BravoCon after her arrest? RHOP star breaks silence on fraud charges

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Wendy Osefo attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Wendy Osefo appeared in public for the first time following her arrest for fraud in October 2025. She attended BravoCon 2025 to celebrate the premiere of the 10th season of the RHOP. At a panel discussion on November 14, 2025, alongside her Real Housewives of Potomac costars, the 41-year-old, arrested alongside her husband Eddie Osefo, dismissed the charges against her as “mere allegations.”

"You know, it's an unfortunate situation, and right now I can't say too much, but I will say when the time is right. I will share my story with everyone. And for now, they're just allegations. So we will continue to push forward.”

She appreciated fans and acquaintances for sending messages of encouragement to her family.



She also extended her gratitude to her costars at the panel, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Tia Glover, Monique Samuels, Angel Maisse, Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, for being there for her:

"I would just like to thank my cast members for being there for me during this time. I think it's a tie between Stacey and Monique, who reached out first. You know, I just am so grateful for that," Wendy said. "Tia has reached out multiple times when everything happened [and Gizelle] reached out as well."

More details about Wendy and Eddie Osefo’s arrest in October 2025

The Osefo couple made headlines last month after they were arrested in Westminster on October 9, 2025.

The police revealed to PEOPLE that the reality TV star and her husband are facing 16 charges, with seven felonies relating to false information fraud exceeding $300.



The couple had allegedly falsely reported details about a burglary in Jamaica. According to authorities, they had lied that designer bags and jewellery were stolen from their bedroom when Wendy was spotted wearing one of the “stolen” items later on social media.

Another police investigation revealed that some items the couple reported as stolen had been purchased and returned, and they received a full refund. The Osefos have three children together: Karter, Kruz and Kamrynn.

Wendy Osefo expressed at BravoCon that “when the time was right”, she would share her story with everyone.

