"She hopes she gets him for partner swap:” Married at First Sight UK star Nelly warns castmates about Julia-Ruth's real plan

Julia Ruth from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK star Nelly revealed during the fourth Commitment Ceremony that Julia-Ruth Smith had allegedly plotted to swap husbands with Steven Springett, escalating the tensions.

Julia-Ruth and Divarni's marriage has been constantly under everybody's attention, especially after Julia-Ruth continues to claim that she is not attracted to her husband.

In the ​​​​​latest episode of Married at First Sight UK aired on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the couples sat down with the experts to decide whether they want to stay or leave the experiment.

Nelly made claims that Julia-Ruth has been plotting to stay in the experiment for an additional two weeks, hoping to be paired with Steven during the upcoming partner swap.

Nelly questioned Julia-Ruth's intentions in the latest episode of Married at First Sight UK

Nelly disclosed that after the previous commitment ceremony, Julia-Ruth had admitted to some of the group members, expressing her attraction to Steven and her desire to remain in the experiment to participate in the partner swap. Nelly stated,

After last week's commitment ceremony, she'd met some people from the group and said that she'd really fancied Steven and that she needs to stay for two more weeks because she hopes she gets him for Partner Swap.

Earlier in the experiment, Julia-Ruth had made comments that raised eyebrows among her fellow participants. During a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid, she chose Steven as someone she would marry, despite being paired with Divarni.

Additionally, when asked about physical attraction during a dinner party, Julia-Ruth admitted to finding Steven physically attractive. Nelly said regarding this,

It sounds really petty this, but, not at the dinner party this time but the dinner party before, she just laughed a little bit too loudly. Just, little things like that. Hold eye contact for a little bit too long. I thought, no Nelly you're being crazy.

Nelly further continued:

But, it's transpired that at last week's commitment ceremony, she met some people from this group and said that she'd really fancied Steven and that she needs to stay for two more weeks because she hopes she gets him for partner swap.

Nelly questioned Julia-Ruth's actions, talking to the cameras after the commitment ceremony, saying that she found it contradictory for Julia-Ruth to give her advice and check on her well-being, while a few hours later telling others that she fancied Steven and needed to stay in the game for two weeks in order to participate in a couple swap with him.

Nelly explained that she had only learned of Julia-Ruth's alleged plan shortly before the commitment ceremony, recalling,

It's not like I chose to hide the information about Julia-Ruth and chose to reveal it then. It is just the fact that I only found out about it then.

She further clarified that she had intended to check on Julia-Ruth during a break in the ceremony, but was informed by Maeve that Julia-Ruth had been saying things behind her back, adding that,

they have no reason to lie... it had been said at the big day out.

After the episode aired, Julia-Ruth addressed the situation on Instagram through a cryptic message, stating,

2/6 we got a long way to go … Woohoo another fun night, what did you think about our decision?

