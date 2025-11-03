"That's a guilty man": Married at First Sight UK star Nelly accuses Steven of cheating after finding him on a dating app while being married

Nelly and Steven on Married at First Sight UK (Images via Instagram/@e4mafsuk)

E4 and Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK, the hit reality TV show, recently premiered its season 10, and things have already started spiraling out of control for some stars on the show. The show is past its midway point, and some couples have voluntarily chosen to walk out and let go of their partners before the commitment ceremony.

During last week’s episodes, all couples had to undergo a swap, and many of the newlyweds were split up to spend time apart. For some couples, this proved to be beneficial for their married life, while for some others, like Nelly and Steven, things blew out of proportion.

On the episode that aired on Sunday, November 2, 2025, a secret was revealed. Steven chose to stay back at the apartment while Nelly traveled to Manchester to meet with her concerned family members, who were worried about the developments in her married life.

Nelly spent time with her friend, Lucy, and from her she found out that Steven was actively cheating on her by being on the dating app, Hinge.

Details explored on Married at First Sight UK couple, Nelly and Steven's marital issues, and Steven's infidelity

On E4’s Married at First Sight UK, the reality TV show, last week, all the remaining couples who had all gotten married to each other recently were swapped, and they were all split up. Some of these couples ended up benefitting from the time apart, while for others, things seemed to get worse.

One of the couples who ended up getting into a horrible altercation was Nelly and Steven. Both Nelly and Steven had gone through major setbacks recently and had fights regarding their commitment to each other. On the Sunday, November 2, 2025, episode of the show, all the couples ended up going to their respective homestays, but Steven did not accompany Nelly to her hometown.

Steven decided to stay back at the apartment while Nelly decided to travel to Manchester to meet with her family members, who had also expressed their concern about her marital issues. Nelly shared the news of her relationship with Steven, which was already falling apart, with her mother and her brother, who were devastated at the news.

After spending some time with her family, Nelly went over to meet her flatmate, Lucy, who was also her close friend. While both of them had a conversation, Nelly received a text message from Steven, where he wrote that he had gotten some time to think and had gone to the homestay, travelling to Manchester.

Nelly met him and shared her concerns about their marriage. Lucy ended up coming home from work and shared with Nelly that she had done some digging on Steven and had grave news.

Lucy confronted Steven directly and said,

“So, if you're married, do you think it's appropriate to be on a dating website?”

However, Steven got defensive and denied it. Lucy confirmed that Steven had an active account on the dating app called Hinge, and Nelly was extremely shocked and hurt. She shared how betrayed she felt and said,

“Steven being on this dating app while we're still married is cheating. That's a guilty man. This marriage is well and truly over, I want nothing to do with Steven anymore.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

