“The nice guy problem”: Married At First Sight UK’s Grace throws shade at Ash following their split

Grace on the day of her wedding on Married at First Sight (Image Via Instagram/@e4mafsuk)

After quitting the marriage social experiment, Grace has thrown shade at her groom on Married at First Sight UK, Ashley.

The couple on the reality show had a hard time starting from day one.

The duo did not see eye to eye on many matters and after struggling with each other for weeks, Ashley and Grace finally called it quits.

The decision came after the duo spent a hard time at a dinner party before realizing that they cannot be with each other any longer.

Now after quitting the show, Grace has taken a dig at Ashley by sharing an Instagram post featuring Ash and Steven smiling together.

Steven has also come into the spotlight due to his conduct and the way he speaks to his wife.

As reported by The Sun on November 1, 2025 Grace wrote under the story on her Instagram story which says:

“The nice guy problem.”

Grace and Ashley broke off their relationship during the latest episode of Married at First Sight UK

Grace and Ashley’s marriage finally ended on Married at First Sight UK’s latest episode. The couple were seen going to their weekly dinner party.

But during this dinner party on Married at First Sight, things started going haywire for the duo.

Things between the two went from bad to worse after Wife Swap week.

Ashley admitted that he was happier without his wife Grace.

Grace on the other hand believed that her husband looked and acted “selfish” after he had returned and was not willing to work on their relationship.

It was during the Wednesday broadcast of Married at First Sight UK, the couple finally admitted that they could “no longer go on.”

The episode saw another heated argument between the two that made Ashley storm off and then remarking that he wanted to leave the show.

Ashley tearfully told producers of Married at First Sight that he hates to hurt Grace’s feeling but he can’t do it anymore. He said:

“ I’d hate to hurt Grace’s feelings. I just feel like I can’t give anymore to this. So, I have to be selfish and put myself first.”

The duo then were seen together where Ashley had his head in his hands while Grace was gently stroking his back.

She remarked tearfully:

“ I would have really liked if this had worked out. I think we recognize now there was never anyway it was going to [work]. But yeah, you do know that deep down.”

Grace also spoke to the camera before the episode ended stating that the relationship would have worked and survived if Ashley wanted it too but he is refusing to see her side of things.

She stated:

“ I think there was a time where Ash and I had something worth fighting for. But I just don’t think he’s listening. If I could have helped Ash see where I’m coming from, I’m not convinced he will ever see my point of view.”

She further said that she hoped that he understands her because there is so much that she loved about her husband. But it is irreparable now.

“But I hope he’ll come close to it at some point. Maybe he could have been the one. There’s so much I love about Ash that’s never changed. But I think it’s just too far gone now. It’s just beyond repair.”

The admission from the couple comes days after the commitment ceremony where the couple was about to leave one another.

But despite struggling and breaking down in front of the experts, Grace chose to stay for another week.

Stay tuned for more such updates.