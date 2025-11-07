When is Married at First Sight UK going to air? Details explored

Married at First Sight (Image via Peacock)

The MAFS series 10 experiment is coming to an end, as after seven weeks of marriage, the five remaining couples will be face-to-face with the biggest challenge: whether to move ahead together or to part ways.

As per the show producers, they have decided to give fans a bonanza week of episodes. There will be a total of five episodes, and it will start on Sunday, November. There will be two extra-long episodes with a duration of one hour and 40 minutes each. As the final vows will be followed by the reunion dinner party and the reunion commitment ceremony.

Married at First Sight: Complete list of the last episodes

Here is the complete list of times that the last episodes are airing.

Sunday, November 9: 9 pm to 10.05 pm.

Monday, November 10: 9 pm to 10 pm.

Tuesday, November 11: 9 pm to 10.05 pm.

Wednesday, November 12: 9 pm to 10 pm.

Thursday, November 13: 9 pm to 10.40 pm

Friday, November 14: 9 pm to 10.40 pm.

The upcoming episode will follow the couples as they separate for a final boys and girls night out, as these people will also welcome back some old pals. While some couples stand the test of time, some couples decide to part ways. One pair parted ways after the man's verified Hinge profile was exposed.

Are Married at First Sight pair Nelly and Steven together

As per Capital, Nelly and Steven are not together anymore. While the pair already had a rocky start and faced several challenges anyway, it all came crashing down when it was discovered that Steven had a Hinge profile. Steven later shared a picture from 2024 and explained,

“Now, the timeline here is VERY important. For those of you following a 'story' of mine. Understand, that my 'home stay' was very much 'back to normal'. back to normal life. back to working life. back to Dad life. back to being 'me'" “A reminder that the things you're about to see are all for the 'story' and for the 'audience' at home to see how that story goes... That last supper was a 'do we have to' moment when the book was very much closed after a certain swap. What I got up to back at home was because things were done elsewhere."

After Steven's verified Hinge profile was exposed, Nelly called off the marriage as she took off her wedding ring. Nelly later responded to the social media post by Steven as Nelly posted a picture of herself dressed as a baby in an Instagram post with a caption,

“Since he thinks I was born yesterday.”

Stay tuned for more updates.