"Don't know if I could leave": Married at First Sight UK's star Rebecca refuses to relocate for Bailey

A view of branding Married At First Sight UK. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

E4 and Channel 4’s hit reality TV show called Married at First Sight UK, is currently on its tenth season. As the show nears its end, things are looking difficult for almost every couple trying to figure out their relationship and how to make it work out in a logistically certain manner.

One of the couples on the show, Bailey and Rebecca, has been facing some issues lately. When Rebecca had initially arrived on the show, she asked the experts on the show, Mel Schilling, Paul Brunson, and Charlene Douglas, to find her a man who would be an ‘alpha male’ and take charge of things around him, and let her be herself.

She was paired with Bailey, who was a father to a three-year-old called Bluebell. However, after initially meeting him, she was vocal about the fact that he was absolutely not her type. However, they ended up getting married, and Bailey expressed that he had fallen in love with her.

In the recent episode of the show, the couple seemed to be facing some difficult issues regarding what their living arrangement might look like as a married couple once the show ends. Things looked difficult for them since Rebecca was not prepared to move for Bailey, and Bailey needed to stay in his own city to be with his daughter, Bluebell.

Details explored about Rebecca and Bailey’s relationship on Married at First Sight UK, and how they could handle a potential long-distance marriage

On season 10 of E4’s Married at First Sight UK, Rebecca was paired with Bailey by the experts on the show after she had explicitly asked for a man who would not be afraid to take charge of situations around him and also let her be independent as a businesswoman.

While initially, Rebecca was shown expressing her doubt about whether their match was a suitable one or not, both she and Bailey put a lot of effort into their relationship to make it work. Bailey, who is a 36-year-old father to a 3-year-old daughter called Bluebell from Brighton, seemed to quickly fall in love with 32-year-old Rebecca from Liverpool.

The two got married and seemed to be getting along very well. On the Sunday, November 2, 2025, episode of Married at First Sight UK, the couple expressed their concerns about how they might be able to work out the logistics of their marriage once the show ends.

Both of them went over to meet with Bailey’s sister to discuss whether they would make a long-distance marriage work or not, since neither of them was ready to shift cities. Bailey shared that the distance might make things difficult and said,

“Everything's great, but we live opposite sides of the b****y country”.

He said that he would not be able to move away from Brighton since his young daughter, Bluebell, lived there and he did not want to stay away from her. He told his sister,

“I just wouldn't sacrifice any time with Blue”.

Meanwhile, Rebecca also shared that her entire life, her friends and family, and her business were located in Liverpool. She was vocal about how she was not sure about whether she could move or not. She said,

“I don't know if I could leave”.

Both of them seemed to be extremely worried about whether they could make long-distance work, despite the fact that their marriage was a good one.

Stay tuned for more updates.

