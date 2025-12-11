Why was a popular water bottle recalled? Safety risks explained

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: A view of Hydrojug during Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2025 at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission and the HydroJug company announced the recall of the HydroJug 14-ounce tumblers on December 4, 2025. The children’s tumblers can potentially cause choking amongst consumers when the rivets on their handles come loose and cause the handles to detach. The recalled 14 oz designs include the sport tumbler in Cowgirl, Dinosaur, Daisy Checkers, Sports and Bow Pattern.

According to HydroJug, more than 600 incidents of the rivets on the handle coming loose have been reported; however, no injuries were sustained in any of these incidents.

A section of the news release reads:

“This recall involves the 14-ounce sport tumbler with serial number 235010 or no serial number on the bottom of the tumbler under the rubber boot. The handle with the rivets is attached to the lid of the tumbler. The recalled tumbler was available in five patterns: Cowgirl, Daisy Checkers, Dinosaur, Sport and Bows.”

Customers have been advised to immediately discontinue the use of the affected products and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid.

They can also email HydroJug, providing order details, shipping address, and the serial number of the tumblers located at the bottom. After this, the brand will confirm eligibility and send a replacement lid.

FDA recalls salad dressings sold across 27 states

In other news, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for over 4,000 cases of salad dressings and sauces from Ventura Foods due to the risk of contamination with pieces of black plastic. The affected products are those sold at Costco and Publix.



The recall was announced after the black plastic material was discovered in granulated onions. The FDA classifies this recall as Class II, as the products are unlikely to cause significant health issues, but they should not be consumed nonetheless.

The recalled products include Monarch Italian Salad Dressing, Sysco Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip, Ventura Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing, Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing, Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce, Costco Service Deli Caesar Dressing, Costco Food Court Caesar Dressing, and Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch for foodservice use only.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for informative articles.