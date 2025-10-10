The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy and Edward Osefo address legal troubles after felony fraud arrests

Wendy Osefo of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" television series attends BravoCon 2023 (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Potomac personalities Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are addressing the legal issues surrounding their recent arrests in Maryland.

Officers detained the couple on multiple criminal fraud complaints, and they were allowed to go on bail.

According to their spokesperson, the Osefos released a statement saying that they are at their house with their loved ones and supporting the police as the matter progresses.

According to the information from the court, the couple is indicted on several charges of insurance fraud and conspiracies leading to a change of legal status for the reality TV stars as they get ready to appear in court.

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy and Edward Osefo respond to felony fraud arrests in Maryland

Arrest and indictment details

According to court records and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Wendy and Edward Osefo, both 41, were arrested in Westminster, Maryland, on October 9.

A Maryland grand jury indicted the couple on multiple counts of insurance fraud and related charges.

Wendy Osefo faces seven felony fraud charges, eight conspiracy charges related to misdemeanors, and one charge for making a false statement to a police officer.

Edward Osefo is indicted on nine counts of felony insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, and one charge for making a false statement.

The detentions were a result of an illegal event in April 2024, where the couple is said to have submitted a fabricated report about the burglary and theft of their residence.

The deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office indicated that they went to the couple’s house after the latter had reported that they had come back from their vacation and found that a lot of their things were stolen.

Upon their arrival, deputies spoke with the homeowners, who stated that they had come back from vacation only to discover that their home had been broken into.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office on October 10, many items were stolen.

The homeowners reported that around 80 pieces of jewelry, luxury items, clothing, and shoes were missing, amounting to a total value exceeding $200,000.

Allegations and investigation findings

Investigators subsequently claimed there were discrepancies in the couple's account. The Sheriff’s Office stated that detectives discovered that "more than $20,000 worth of the items reported as stolen had been returned by the owners to the places where the items were bought."

The investigation also indicated that images showed one of the homeowners wearing jewelry reported as stolen after the alleged break-in.

Bail documents obtained by media outlets further stated that the Osefos filed multiple insurance claims, including one where the same item was listed under different insurance providers.

Prosecutors also said a search of the couple’s residence led to the recovery of at least 15 items previously reported as stolen.

Emails reviewed by investigators allegedly showed Edward Osefo asking Wendy Osefo if they could add more items to their insurance inventory list. One message reportedly read,

“I’m trying to get the total to exceed $423,000, which is our policy maximum.”

Authorities further stated that the couple claimed approximately $450,000 in personal property losses to their insurance company.

Prosecutors alleged that the pair were “burdened by substantial debt” at the time of the reported incident.

Response from the Osefos

After the incident that led to their arrest, the spokesperson of the married couple reacted through a public statement.

On October 10, talking to E! News, the spokesperson reported that Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are already at their home with their family and in "good spirits".

He went on to say that they truly appreciate the flow of concern and support they have received from friends, supporters, and co-workers.

The statement continued,

“The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

According to online court records, both Wendy and Edward Osefo were released on a $50,000 bond each. Their next court appearance is scheduled for November.

Wendy Osefo continues to appear in The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10, which airs Sundays on Bravo, while legal proceedings in their case remain ongoing.

Stay tuned for more updates.