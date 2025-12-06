What did JD Vance say in response to rumors about his marriage to Usha?

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance has addressed growing speculation surrounding his marriage to second lady Usha Vance after photographs of her without her wedding ring circulated online. In an interview with NBC News on Friday, Vance responded to the rumors, clarifying the situation and commenting on the public attention it had drawn.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said when asked about the speculation and the media coverage it generated.

The discussion emerged after Usha Vance was seen on multiple occasions without her wedding ring, prompting online conversations about the couple’s relationship. A spokeswoman for the second lady previously addressed the matter in a statement to USA TODAY on November 21, noting that she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Vance expanded on the topic during his NBC News interview, emphasizing that he and his wife were not troubled by the discourse. He described their reaction, saying “it's funny” and “I actually don’t think that it’s tough.”

He added that shortly after the first incident, Usha again forgot her rings after a shower. Vance recounted what she said:

"She was like, 'Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.'"

Vance responded by saying,

“And I was like, 'Let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.' So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny."

The couple continues to present a united front. The Vances share three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5 and Mirabel, 3. Vance told NBC News that "with anything in life, you take the good with the bad," adding that "our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been." He also noted Usha’s adjustment to her public role, saying she has “developed and evolved in this new role.”

Speculation initially intensified after Usha Vance visited Camp Lejeune alongside First Lady Melania Trump, who was seen without her wedding ring. Despite online discussions, she has been photographed both with and without the ring at various events.

Vance has previously expressed his views on love and marriage. In an August interview with USA TODAY discussing Taylor Swift’s engagement, he said, “I'm a romantic… I just wish them the best.”