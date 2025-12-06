'Emily in Paris' actor Jeremy O. Harris detained in Japan over drug smuggling allegations

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Playwright Jeremy O. Harris poses backstage following the press night performance of "Slave Play" at the Noel Coward Theatre on July 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

American playwright and actor, Jeremy O. Harris has made headlines for allegedly smuggling drugs in Japan. Best known for his 2018 drama Slave Play, Harris allegedly was found with MDMA in his bag. This reportedly led to his detention in Okinawa where he has been kept for about three weeks now.

According to reports by The New York Times, Jeremy O. Harris traveled from Taiwan to Okinawa on November 16, 2025. Entertainment Weekly reports suggested that customs officers allegedly discovered 780 milligrams of ecstasy in his carry-on luggage. The outlet reported that he had been detained since then after being suspected of violating Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Acts.

The New York Times suggested that police in Tomigusuku could not confirm if the actor admitted to smuggling drugs. However, they confirmed that he still was in custody. According to reports, Japan is known for possessing strict anti-drug laws, and if convicted, the actor could face up to seven years in prison.

The Guardian reported that it is unclear if Jeremy O. Harris could get an attorney to represent him in Japan. According to the customs spokesperson, Harris was in Okinawa for sightseeing purposes. He reportedly was flying from London via Taiwan, where he had a layover. Japanese authorities believe that the drugs allegedly found were for his personal use.

Exploring more about Jeremy O. Harris amid drug smuggling allegations against him

Born in June 1989, Jeremy O. Harris is a well-known actor and playwright. His popular drama Slave Play was even nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play. Growing up in a military family, Jeremy had to travel a lot until his family finally settled in Martinsville, Virginia.

In the year 2019, he graduated from the Yale School of Drama with a Master of Fine Arts degree in playwriting. The 36-year-old has become a popular name in the film industry both as an actor and a writer. He has also been involved in producing a number of dramas, such as The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window and Invasive Species.

Jeremy O. Harris has played prominent roles in movies and series as well. The list of such projects includes Emily in Paris, High Maintenance, What We Do in the Shadows, The Sweet East, and The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick. In 2019, in a conversation with Interview Magazine, Harris shared his thoughts on some random topics given to him.

He was given the topic 'pasta,' to which he recalled moments from high school and said,

"I have a strong nostalgia for penne. In high school, I would come home and make vodka penne for myself with chicken and some green things."

He was also asked about Jared Kushner, to which Harris responded by saying,

"I'm not interested in all of the Trump-y people. I just think it's so boring. I'd rather think about their policies than their personalities."

As far as the latest arrest in Japan is concerned, no additional information could be found as of now.