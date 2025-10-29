Which cheeses are affected in the FDA’s E. coli-related recall from Twin Sisters Creamery?

WHITE OAK, MD - JULY 20: A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Twin Sisters Creamery is recalling four of its popular cheeses, the US Food & Drug Administration has announced. The Washington-based food company has recalled its Whatcom Blue, Peppercorn, Farmhouse and Mustard Seed cheese products.





The FDA, in its press release dated October 27, 2025, stated that the products have been recalled because they may contain Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103

The company’s announcement reads:

"Twin Sisters Creamery of Ferndale, Washington, is voluntarily recalling Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese products, which were made from raw and unpasteurized milk and aged at least 60 days, because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103."

More details on Twin Sisters Creamery’s recalled products



In its announcement dated October 25, 2025, the Cheese Shop explained the implications of exposure to Escherichia coli. The STEC is an organism that causes weakened immune systems, which can be deadly for young, frail, or older adults.



The E. Coli 0103, on the other hand, causes severe abdominal cramps, vomiting and bloody diarrhoea. Symptoms from this organism appear one to ten days after exposure and could lead to kidney damage or more fatal complications.

The announcement further reads:

"Between 7/27/25 and 10/22/25, the affected 2.5lb. Round cheese wheels of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese products were shipped to distributors in Oregon and Washington. The products may have been further distributed to retail stores for repacking or sold as pre-cut into ½ moon-shaped pieces with different lot numbers or expiration dates. "

The batch codes of the affected products are as follows:

Batch Code 250527B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250610B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250618B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250624B Whatcom Blu

Batch Code 250603F Farmhouse

Batch Code 250616B Farmhouse

Batch Code 250603P Peppercorn

Batch Code 250616M Mustard Seed

Three cases of STEC infections have been reported so far, one in Oregon, caused by consuming the affected Twin Sisters creamery products. Those with the recalled products are advised to throw them away and sanitise surfaces they have touched. Customers who have purchased it can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

