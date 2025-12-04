Which shredded cheeses are being recalled? Items pulled from Walmart and Target shelves

WHITE OAK, MD - JULY 20: A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The FDA has announced the recall of over a million bags of shredded cheese sold at various Walmart, Aldi, and Target locations across the United States for possibly containing metal pieces.



The Food and Drug Administration reclassified the recall as a Class IT on December 1, 2025, which means that consuming the affected products can cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The shredded cheese products that have been recalled include those from Borden, Always Dave, Brookshire’s, Coburn Farms, Lucerne Dairy Farms, Sprouts Farmers Market, Great Value, Publix, Good & Gather, Sprouts, and Happy Farms.

They were sold in 31 states. Great Lakes Cheese Co. was the first company to issue a voluntary recall of the shredded cheese, pulling more than 200,000 cases of the product from 31 states.

“The products currently on retail shelves are safe to consume and not associated with the October recall,” Great Lakes Cheese Co. advises consumers

One of the companies affected by the shredded cheese recall, Great Lakes Cheese, announced on December 3, 2025, that they had done away with the affected products and had restocked new ones:

"All recalled products have been removed from markets and replaced with new products. Further, the products currently on retail shelves are the safe to consume and not associated with the October recall," Great Lakes Cheese said in a statement on Dec. 3.

The company added:

"While the status of the recall is marked as ongoing in the enforcement report, our records show all products have been fully removed from store shelves."

Any household with the affected cheese has been advised to discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

For more information on the comprehensive list of affected brands and states, visit the FDA website.

