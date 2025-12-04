Who won Jeopardy! on December 4, 2025?

Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! season 42 featured a triple stumper in a confusing clue during the Final Round of the 64th game, which premiered on Thursday, December 4, 2025, when all three participants wrote the same response.

Ron Lalonde, who overthrew two-game champion Libby Jones in the previous episode, competed against two new players: Marie D’Avignon, a VP of operations from Durham, North Carolina, and Andy Luo, a student success coach originally from Johns Creek, Georgia.

A medical physicist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Ron entered the Alex Trebek Stage as a one-day champ with winnings of $15,201.

As the game proceeded, Andy found the Jeopardy! Round Daily Double, betted it all and got it correct, coming second.

He found the first Daily Double as well, wagering $4000, but answered incorrectly. Ron got the last Daily Double, wagering $4,000, and his answer was correct.

The Final Round saw all the wrong answers by players; hence, Jon, who had the highest score, won the game and became a 2-game champion.

The Final Jeopardy! question on season 42, game 64 of Jeopardy! in the category “The Supreme Court in the 19th Century” was:

Citing the “language of the people whether sellers or consumers”, in 1893 the S.C. ruled on the botanical designation of this Correct answer: What is a tomato?

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Round 1 Categories: The 21st Century, Which Cabinet Department?, The Films of Diane Keaton, On the Maine Land, Have a Seat, and The Song of One Lonely Consonant.

Andy found the Daily Double in the category “On the Maine Land” under the $800 clue on the 15th pick of the round. He bet it all and won the round, covering a good margin sitting in second place.

The Daily Double was: John D. Rockefeller Jr. donated land & money to create this park, the first national park established east of the Mississippi. Correct response was: What is Acadia?

The scores after the round ended were:

Ron Lalonde: $5,600

Andy Luo: $5,000

Marie D’Avignon: $4,400

The statistics were:

Ron Lalonde: 15 correct, 3 incorrect

Andy Luo: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Marie D’Avignon: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round

Round 2 Categories: Starts With a Greek Letter, Hot Dam!, The Thread of the Story, Annual Events, Extinct Creatures, Different Artists, and Same Hit Song.

Andy had a chance to take a lead, being $3,800 less than Ron’s lead. He found the first Daily Double in “The Thread of the Story” under the $1,600 clue on the 15th pick.

But he answered incorrectly, losing his $4,000 wager and dropping back down.

First Daily Double: Her favorite of her own stories was “The Tailor of Gloucester” about some mice with mad needle skills. Correct response: Who is Beatrix Potter?

Ron got the last Daily Double in the category, “Starts With a Greek Letter,” leading with $18,800, and $13,000 more than Andy. He answered correctly, wagering $4000, and took the lead.

Last Daily Double: A fire-breather from Greek myth, it’s now a word for any mish-mosh of a creation. Correct response: What is a Chimera?

The scores after this round were:

Ron Lalonde: $24,400

Andy Luo: $5,400

Marie D’Avignon: $5,200

The statistics were:

Ron Lalonde: 29 correct, 3 incorrect

Andy Luo: 12 correct, 4 incorrect

Marie D’Avignon: 12 correct, 3 incorrect

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! was quite surprising as neither of the three players got the correct response, resulting in a triple stumper to the clue from the category "The Supreme Court in the 19th Century."

Ron's runaway made him the winner who would now compete for the third game.

The final scores are:

Ron Lalonde: $20,400. (2-day total is $35,601.) (What is tobacco?)

Andy Luo: $399. (What is tobacco?)

Marie D’Avignon: $201. (What is tobacco?)

Ron Lalonde will compete on Friday, December 5, 2025, for his third Jeopardy! game competing against two new players: Youssef Shareef, a cashier from Houston, Texas, and Margaret Dunlap, a writer from Burbank, California.

Stay tuned for more updates.