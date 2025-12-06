How Many Free Park Days Are Left in 2026 After Trump Swaps MLK Day and Juneteenth for His Birthday?

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In 2026, changes to the national park fee-free schedule mean fewer free days for Americans, with MLK Day and Juneteenth replaced by Flag Day, coinciding with Donald Trump’s birthday.

The new plan covers 116 spots across the U.S., says the park service’s 2026 schedule. Places like Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon are part of it. Even the Everglades made the list.

Juneteenth celebrates the moment slavery officially ended in America - it became a federal holiday in 2021 under President Biden, now standing as both a solemn remembrance and joyful occasion. By 2024, people got free access to national parks that day, part of several annual chances to visit without cost.

People in the U.S. get eight days without entry fees at national parks next year. Instead of MLK Day and Juneteenth, they added Flag Day - same day as Donald Trump's birthday, June 14. You’ll also get free entry on Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, during the July 3 - 5 stretch for Independence Day, on August 25 marking the park service’s 110th, plus Constitution Day, Teddy Roosevelt’s birth date, along with Veterans Day.

On those dates, folks from America enter for free - but foreigners must cover regular costs, including extra fees at busy sites.

Donald Trump introduces “Patriotic Fee-Free Days” at National Parks for Americans

The Trump government rolled out a fresh idea called "patriotic fee-free days" at national parks, changing how people get in - whether they’re from the U.S. or abroad. Instead of just cutting costs across the board, this step ties into a July 2025 directive named “Making America Beautiful Again,” meant to help local families visit more easily but also charge overseas guests higher rates.

According to Interior Chief Doug Burgum, via a statement, it's about giving priority to households who pay taxes supporting these parks, so they save money when visiting; foreigners would chip in extra to keep trails and sites running well down the line. From next year’s start date, locals can grab a yearly entry pass for $80 bucks, whereas others need to fork over $250, as reported by TMZ.

Out-of-country tourists without a yearly ticket must pay an extra $100 each to get into 11 top national parks - on top of regular entry costs. Officials claim these updates aim to keep visits affordable for locals while securing steady money for upkeep, showing they care about fair access along with lasting repairs.

