Who is Tina Peters and why is she in jail? Former county clerk of Mesa trends on X as demand for her release gains steam

ZEBULON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Sunday, November 10, President Donald Trump pardoned multiple political allies for their involvement in the plans of overturning the 2020 presidential election, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Mark Meadows.

Bannon: "We Freed The Hostages In Israel How Can We Not Free Tina Peters?" pic.twitter.com/9KmnAFNifp — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) November 11, 2025

In light of Trump's apparent generosity towards his supporters during the 2020 election, the internet has united to appeal to him for the release of Tiny Peters. Here are some tweets passionately pushing for Peters' release.

"When does Tina Peters get a pardon? She is arguably the most deserving. She was merely doing job to PROTECT election integrity. So the Democrats threw her in prison as a warning to anyone else who might have the same idea." - commented an X user.

"While Trump continues to fight for the least popular man on the planet, Netanyahu, his own supporters continue to rot in jail, Tina Peters." - added another.

"You're missing a big piece of this puzzle if you don't know the importance of Tina Peters. Mesa County CO election clerk (DOING HER JOB) took before and after snapshots of voting machines to prove [their] cheating in the 2020 election. Unjustly jailed now over a year. FREE TINA PETERS NOW." - wrote a third one.

"Tina Peters is rotting in federal prison for being a whistleblower and the Democrats continue to break the law and get rewarded." - remarked a fourth netizen.

Tiny Peters was a county clerk recorded at the Mesa County between 2018 and 2023. After the 2020 election overturning was attempted, Peters emerged as the first election official to be charged for security breach.

She was indicted in a Colorado state court in March 2022, and was sentenced to nine years behind bars for four counts of misdemeanor and three counts of felonies last year, in January 2024. In her sentencing hearing, Judge Matthew Barrett called Tina Peters a defiant defendant, adding:

"You are no hero. You abused your position – and you’re a charlatan who used, and is still using your prior position, to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again... our lies are well-documented and these convictions are serious. I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could."

Daniel Rubinstein, the Mesa County DA, was of the same opinion, telling USA Today that Tina Peters' "dishonesty, lack of transparency, and refusal" to take accountability was a disservice to their community.

​ Trump called for Tina Peters' release earlier this year

While the internet is imploring President Trump to pardon Tina Peters now, he has been attempting to get the ex-clerk free for months. Per USA Today, Trump rallied for Peters' release back in August, writing in a Truth Social post (on August 21):

"FREE TINA PETERS, a brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians, including the big Mail-In Ballot supporting the governor of the State. Let Tina Peters out of jail, RIGHT NOW. She did nothing wrong, except catching the Democrats cheat in the Election."

Calling her an old and sick woman, the President even threatened to take "harsh measures" if Peters was not released. Despite that, no action was taken in Colorado.

Whether or not the internet's effort to draw Trump's attention towards this issue results in Peters' release this time remains to be seen.