Who is Chadwick Boseman’s wife? What we know of Taylor Simone Ledward as actor to be posthumously honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Chadwick Boseman (L) and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Late actor Chadwick Boseman is set to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boseman, who achieved international fame for the portrayal of Marvel Comics superhero Black Panther, passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," his team wrote in a statement shared on Instagram at the time.

They also shared that he died in his home, surrounded by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward-Boseman, who will accept the honor on November 20, 2025 and his family.

Born on August 31, 1990, in Los Angeles, California, Taylor Simone is an American singer who graduated from California State Polytechnic University Pomona in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Music Industry Studies. She was also a lead singer of the University jazz band, according to Newsweek.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, Boseman will be honored with the 2,828th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 11:30 am PT at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard.

"Boseman will receive his posthumous star in the category of Motion Pictures," the website added.

In a statement, per Billboard, Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said that they are "deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

"His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world," she added.

An overview of Taylor Simone and Chadwick Boseman's relationship

All my love also goes to Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, the wife of Chadwick Boseman and the woman who lost the love of her life. I pray that she’s going strong and knows that her husband and their fans still love her. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/92o3E1LXnl — 🇵🇸valraxx🇵🇸 (Hiatus) (@fetch4thesedogz) August 29, 2023

Taylor Simone and Chadwick Boseman, who kept their relationship out of the public eye, were first spotted together at LAX in 2015. Despite not discussing their romance publicly, Ledward’s grandmother confirmed their relationship to InTouch Weekly in April 2018.

"They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too," she said.

The couple later made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and were spotted again at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, where Boseman publicly acknowledged Ledward for her support while accepting the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for Black Panther.

"You know what they say. Black people always thank God when they win and I’m not going to let you down. Thank you, God, for not just winning. Thank you, God, for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning. Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," said Boseman.

The couple got engaged four years later, in October, and reportedly married sometime before Boseman's passing.

Boseman and Ledward made their last appearance together in public in February 2020 at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Following Chadwick's passing, Simone accepted Boseman's first Golden Globe award in 2021 via video call.