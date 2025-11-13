What did Candace Owens say about Allie Beth Stuckey? Podcaster defends herself against accusations over Charlie Kirk's murderers

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 19: Allie Beth Stuckey is seen on the set of "Candace" on July 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

As Candace Owens' investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination continues, the podcaster appears to have taken the words of Allie Beth Stuckey.

The conservative commentator recently shared her exhaustion over people blindly following conspiracy theories over sensitive matters without using their own critical thinking.

Candace has zero sense of responsibility for the consequences of haphazardly implicating people in Charlie's murder. Thank God for Allie Beth Stuckey. pic.twitter.com/EWsbQFmq8O — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) November 11, 2025

When Stuckey mentioned no names, her statement was seen as directed towards Owens.

It didn't the latter much longer to discover Stuckey's video, which she even played in a latest episode of her podcast.

Owens started out by saying that she liked Allie Beth "very much," but called her out for being in "rare form". Candace continued:

"I just think she should take a break. I genuinely didn't even know she was going through it like this. I don't think we asked her for assistance at all. Actually, I did all the work, and people sent me stuff, and then we put together a timeline."

Then addressing Stuckey's words about making only certain, evidence-backed statements about someone's murder on the internet, Candace said:

"And here's what I wanna say, 'cause you're saying it's real life. It was Charlie's real life, Allie. That was Charlie's real life when you saw him sitting there and he got shot... So, I feel like that's the part you're missing because you're so worried about the surrounding cast of characters who have been literally caught lying. They lied. That's why we're here. We didn't just randomly pluck people up from obscurity."

Candace went on to say that because it was Charlie Kirk's real life "on the line" here.

And even though Kirk was no longer here, Owens still claimed to be "worried" about him and wanting to know the truth behind his assassination.

She continued:

"People are following their instincts because they should. But I just want to remind you it bothers me that that was Charlie's real life... See, you're stressed out. I'm stressed out too."

​ Allie Beth Stuckey is "genuinely hurt" by Candace Owens' accusations

I wasn’t going to respond to Candace publicly, but I was genuinely hurt by her accusation that I don’t care about who killed Charlie because I expressed concern for the lives of people who have been implicated in her series on CK’s murder.



That couldn’t be further from the… pic.twitter.com/8pZi33cR88 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 13, 2025

After Candace Owens ripped into Allie Beth Stuckey on her podcast, the commentator wrote a lengthy tweet about it, saying:

"I was genuinely hurt by her accusation that I don’t care about who killed Charlie because I expressed concern for the lives of people who have been implicated in her series on CK’s murder."

Adding that she missed Charlie Kirk dearly and cared "very much" about justice for him, she wanted to "see due process play out uninhibited".

She also brought up those who were being "unfairly maligned by implications of guilt" by the allegations Owens made without providing any proof, calling it "really scary, serious, and wrong".