Namewee to be freed on police bail as authorities find no evidence linking him to Hsieh Yun Hsin's death

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - NOVEMBER 15: Controversial Malaysian singer-songwriter Namewee, who has been accused of insulting China and Chinese people with his recent viral hit ballad âFragile,â and advocating independence for Hong Kong and Taiwan, seen performing on stage before holding press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on November 15, 2021. (Photo by Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Namewee, whose full name is Wee Meng Chee, is set to be released on police bail as authorities investigate the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin, known online as Nurse Goddess. Police stated they have no evidence linking the artist to her death.

Pengarah dan penyanyi kontroversi Wee Meng Chee atau lebih dikenali sebagai Namewee, 42, dibebaskan dengan jaminan polis.



Jabatan Peguam Negara memaklumkan pembebasan itu dibuat berikutan tiada sebarang petunjuk kukuh setakat ini yang dapat mengaitkan individu berkenaan secara… pic.twitter.com/cT9iWf9GMa — Berita Harian (@bharianmy) November 12, 2025

Malaysia’s Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar announced that Namewee would be released on Thursday, November 13, after spending several days in custody.

This decision is a recent step in the investigation surrounding Hsieh, who was discovered dead in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur on October 22.

Dusuki told Malaysiakini on Wednesday night that investigations so far have not uncovered any leads implicating the rapper in Hsieh’s death.

“Instructions have been given for further investigation to be conducted. So far, there is no evidence that shows the suspect was involved in causing the influencer’s death,” he said.

He added that authorities would continue to review the case.

“However, if there are any new findings, the AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) will take appropriate action.”

New Straits Times also quoted Dusuki confirming the decision to release the rapper.

“We are offering police bail. Thus far, there is no lead to show that he was involved in causing the death of the deceased,” he told the outlet.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus shared that the investigation papers had been sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Tuesday to review.

Details of Hsieh’s death and ongoing investigation into Namewee’s involvement

Hsieh, a 31-year-old former nurse who became an internet personality, was discovered with his face in a bathtub in one of the hotels in Kuala Lumpur. Initially, police declared her death as sudden.

They later altered it to murder because of the emergence of new evidence.

Malaysian media reports stated that Namewee dialed an emergency after discovering Hsieh unresponsive.

The officers at the scene discovered pills that they thought were ecstasy, resulting in his arrest on the allegation of drug possession.

He had initially posted bail on this charge but was re-arrested on November 5 when the case was changed to a murder case.

Police have renewed his remand till November 13, which is the legal limit in Malaysia to either press charges on him or release him.

The police themselves said at the beginning of this week that the toxicology and autopsy reports would roughly require three months to complete.

Namewee is a large contributor to Malaysian and Taiwanese entertainment. His works are known to be daring, political, and satirical.

Previously, China had blacklisted him due to his criticism of its government in his lyrics, and in 2023, he was banned by the government of Hong Kong.

The authorities said they will continue to investigate the death of Hsieh as they read new evidence.